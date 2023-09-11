Politics / Democrats Need to Grow a Spine and Actually Fight for the Courts The GOP is trying to impeach judges over nothing, but Dems won’t even go after Clarence Thomas for his very real mega-corruption. Come on!

During an April 19, 2023, news conference outside the US Capitol, activists hold signs calling for the immediate resignation of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

This past April, Democrat Janet Protasiewicz defeated Republican Daniel Kelly for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, winning by a whopping 11 points. Her election had massive implications, as it flipped control of the state’s court to the Democrats, 4-3. Protasiewicz is likely to join the other Democrats on the court in overturning the state’s ban on abortion, and un-gerrymandering Wisconsin’s electoral maps, which currently allow for permanent Republican control of the state legislature.

At least all of that would happen, if Republicans accepted the will of the voters. But you must have just fallen off a turnip truck–or be an elected Democrat serving in Washington, D.C.—to think that Republicans are just going to accept losing an election without some antidemocratic trick up their sleeve to nullify those electoral results.

In Wisconsin, as my colleague John Nichols wrote, the Republican plan is to impeach Protasiewicz, before she ever hears a case, for refusing to recuse herself from the redistricting case. Republicans claim that Protasiewicz’s comments during the election (where she expressed preferences for democratic self-government and women being treated as people as opposed to incubators) mean that she’s predetermined her vote on those issues, and cannot rule impartially. Of course, recusal in the state of Wisconsin is left to the sole discretion of judges, but since when do “rules” stop Republicans from getting what they want? They control the state House and Senate (again, thanks to those completely gerrymandered maps), and they don’t intend to give that power up just because a little thing like democracy gets in the way. If all the Republicans toe the line, they have enough votes to impeach Protasiewicz for the crime of winning an election as a Democrat.

But this strategy isn’t just limited to Wisconsin. It’s quickly becoming the GOP playbook all over the country. In North Carolina, the state’s Judicial Standards Commission launched an investigation into state Supreme Court Judge Anita Earls, after Earls said in an interview that the court should examine why it lacks diversity. Earls is the only Black woman judge on the state supreme court. When she was elected to an eight-year term in 2018, Republicans threatened to impeach her if she did not recuse herself from (wait for it) gerrymandering cases involving North Carolina’s redistricting maps. But in 2020, Republicans took control of North Carolina’s courts, 5-2, obviating the importance of Earl’s vote, just like the votes of everybody else Black in North Carolina. Earl has sued North Carolina over its sham investigation into her comments.

And then, of course, there’s Georgia. There, the Republicans aren’t threatening to impeach a judge but a prosecutor, Fulton County’s Fani Willis. Her apparent crime is trying to bring Donald Trump and his 18 coconspirators to justice for their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Willis was elected with 71 percent of the vote in the 2020 Democratic primary for district attorney of Fulton County. She ran in the general election unopposed. The Republicans who couldn’t even be bothered to field a candidate against her in an open election are now interested in impeaching a candidate who, technically, received 100 percent of the vote in her election.

It cannot be said enough that the Republican Party simply rejects democracy, and a vote for any Republican, anywhere, is a vote against the principles of democratic self-government. Republicans believe that they, and they alone, have the right to rule, and they are only interested in counting the votes of those who agree with them.

But what these three fledgling impeachment attempts also show is that Republicans understand that the legal system is a political battlefield, and they are willing to use any means necessary to bend it to their political will. Courts are just politics by other means for Republicans, and they would rather break the legal system entirely than allow Democrats to have any measure of control over it.

Have Democrats gotten the memo? Are Democrats willing to fight for the courts as fiercely as Republicans do? Are they willing to get down into the trench and fight Republicans, jab for thrust, over this political branch of government?

All signs suggest that the answer is “no.” The unwillingness of Democrats to fight can be seen in the case of a judge who isn’t being threatened with impeachment by his political opponents: Clarence Thomas. Which is weird because, unlike the people the GOP is going after, Thomas is one of the most impeachable judges of all time.

Based on what data I have available to me, Clarence Thomas is the most corrupt Supreme Court justice in American history. His vacations, private travel, and even his mother’s house are paid for by wealthy Republicans. His wife was an active and determined supporter of the 2020 coup attempt, and yet he has not recused himself from the coup-related cases that have already made it to his court and shows no signs of doing so in the future. There is simply no charge or innuendo leveled at any Democratic judge or justice that Thomas isn’t guilty of in plain sight.