Politics / It Just Might Be That Democrats Know How to Win Michigan A pair of special-election landslides proves that the party is doing something right.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

Less than a decade ago, Michigan looked like it was shifting to the right. The historic labor state, home to the United Auto Workers’ headquarters in Detroit and a rich tradition of working-class politics, had a two-term Republican governor, a Republican attorney general, a Republican secretary of state, and solid Republican majorities in both houses of the state legislature. In 2016, after decades of backing Democrats in presidential races, Michigan rejected Hillary Clinton and chose Republican Donald Trump, providing Trump with 16 Electoral College votes that were critical to his victory.

Then the Democrats staged an epic comeback. In 2018, they won the governorship and the races for attorney general and secretary of state. They also passed Proposal 2, a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment that set up an independent redistricting commission tasked with replacing legislative maps that had been gerrymandered to favor the Republicans. In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by a comfortable margin of more than 150,000 votes—a significantly stronger finish than in the other “blue wall” states, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, that flipped to the Democrats that year. And in 2022, Democrats retained the top three jobs in the state and took control of the state House and state Senate. “We got our clocks cleaned,” admitted state GOP chair Pete Hoekstra.

By 2023, Democrats had enacted measures to defend reproductive rights, restore protections for workers and their unions, and make the Great Lakes State a leader on a host of economic, social, and racial justice issues.

But the experience of being beaten down in the 2010s shook the faith of a lot of political seers. They still saw Michigan as vulnerable to a Republican resurgence. There were skeptics who wondered whether Michigan Democrats could maintain the momentum. Last week, they got their answer, in a pair of special elections that determined that Democrats could maintain the unified grip on the state government that has allowed them to chart such a bold course.

Special elections are always challenging, as they tend to draw fewer voters and give those who do turn out an opportunity to send a message to people in power. And these elections were in suburban Detroit districts where Democratic incumbents, both of whom had been elected to local mayoralties last fall, had stood down—leaving the two parties with a 54-54 tie in the state House. These were districts where, though Democrats had some advantages, a backlash against the party could have left it without control of the legislature. And these particular special elections gave Republicans an opportunity to target all their energy and resources on flipping suburban seats and potentially derailing Whitmer’s agenda.

But that didn’t happen—not by a long shot. Last Tuesday’s contests produced big wins for a pair of pro-choice Democrats, giving the party a 56-54 majority and a clear path to carry forward with a progressive agenda that includes funding free community college for all high school graduates, establishing free preschool for 4-year-olds, and addressing gun violence and school safety.

In a district representing parts of Macomb and Wayne counties, Democrat Mai Xiong, who came to the United States as a 3-year-old Hmong refugee and eventually became a Mccomb County commissioner, won 65 percent of the vote. In a suburban Wayne County district, Peter Herzberg, a City Council member in Westland, won 60 percent of the vote.