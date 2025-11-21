This Week / November 21, 2025

Decline and Fall

Charlotte rising.

Cold as ICE

ICE agents continue to terrorize communities across the United States through relentless harassment and excessive force.

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

Trump Golfs

America starves.

OppArt / Mark Kaplan

Zohran Mamdani and Jesse Jackson

Mamdani’s election represents a profound and seismic development in the country's political landscape—one set in motion by Jackson over 40 years ago.

Steve Phillips

Worldwide Condemnation of Israel’s Actions

Netanyahu’s genocidal war on Palestine must end.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

A projection onto a building near the White House demands Donald Trump release the Epstein files in July 2025.

The release of Jeffrey Epstein’s documents is likely to implicate a whole network of members of the American ruling class.

Chris Lehmann

Knight

Of the round belly.

OppArt / Robert Minor