Obituary / David Souter Made the Supreme Court More Ideological by Refusing to Be an Ideologue David Souter (1939–2025) liked facts, and facts are anathema to movement conservatives.

Supreme Court Justice David Souter. (Diana Walker / Getty Images)

Former Supreme Court justice David Souter died on Friday morning at the age of 85. The Supreme Court did not issue a cause of death, reporting only that he died “peacefully” at his home in Concord, New Hampshire.

The one thing everybody knows about Souter is that he was a “Republican,” appointed by George H.W. Bush, who ended up voting with the “liberals.” That’s true, for what that’s worth, but the real story is deeper and more complicated than that.

To understand how Souter came to be viewed as a “traitor” to the white-wing conservative movement, you first have to understand something about the man he replaced, Justice William J. Brennan Jr. Brennan was the seventh-longest-serving Supreme Court justice in history, and a lion of the liberal wing of the court. He was the justice most people think Chief Justice Earl Warren was. He wrote over 1,200 opinions, and was one of the most influential justices to ever sit on the court.

Brennan had a stroke in 1990, and retired from the court shortly after, at 85 years old. The vacancy gave President George H.W. Bush the opportunity to make his first Supreme Court appointment.

Now, this is going to sound weird to people who are familiar with how Republicans treat the Supreme Court as a life-or-death struggle for white cultural patriarchy, but Republicans, much like today’s Democrats, once insisted on treating the Supreme Court as a nonpartisan branch of government. Upon nominating Souter, Bush said: “You might just think that the whole nomination had something to do with abortion… It’s something much broader than that. I have too much respect for the Supreme Court for that.” I know, I know, that quote sounds like it comes from the president of an entirely different country from the one we live in, and maybe it does.

The point is this: Bush the elder was never going to nominate a hard-right conservative to replace a liberal superstar like Brennan, and the Senate, controlled 55–45 by Democrats, would never have confirmed a hard-right choice.

Only a moderate, centrist, ruffle-no-feathers kind of Republican would get through the confirmation process, and Souter fit the bill. Souter had been a long-serving state Supreme Court judge in New Hampshire, who had been elevated by Bush just months prior to a seat of the First Circuit Court of Appeals. He had functionally no record that Democrats could attack him on: He had not been actively campaigning for a Supreme Court appointment and, so the story goes, had not even fully unpacked his office on the First Circuit.