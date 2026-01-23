This Week

Chicken Caesar

Liam.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Striking nurses listen to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on the picket line at Mount Sinai West on January 20, 2026, in New York City.

Nurses Dig In Against New York's Hospital Giants

As nearly 15,000 nurses’ strike, New York’s biggest hospital systems are trying to roll back hard-won staffing rules and health benefits—even as executive pay soars.

Prajwal Bhat

“I Wouldn’t Trust ICE to Shovel Snow!”

"I Wouldn't Trust ICE to Shovel Snow!"

In this week’s Elie v. US, The Nation’s justice correspondent reminds us why government matters—and why ICE has nothing to do with actual government. Plus, Hawai’i’s brilliant leg...

Elie Mystal

Former US special counsel Jack Smith is sworn in before he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigations into President Donald Trump.

Jack Smith Will Not Save Us

Smith performed honorably, but no one person or investigation can protect America from Trump.

Joan Walsh

Pyramids of Shoes Against Landmines

Pyramids of Shoes Against Landmines

In 2024, at least 6,279 people were killed or injured by explosive remnants of war. The “Pyramids of Shoes” awareness campaign is organized by Handicap International and the Intern...

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

President Donald Trump walks toward Marine One after arriving at Zurich Airport before attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, on January 21, 2026, in Zurich, Switzerland.

At Davos, the World Watched the Rantings of a Despot

President Donald Trump has turned his back on the liberal world order—and Europe is unlikely to follow.

Sasha Abramsky

Abdul El-Sayed at a town hall during his campaign for Michigan's Senate primary.

Abdul El-Sayed Wants to "Throw Some Righteous Punches"

As the Democratic Party debates its identity, this progressive primary candidate and doctor is primed for a breakout moment in the race for Michigan’s Senate seat.

StudentNation / Heather Chen