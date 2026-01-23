Chicken Caesar
As nearly 15,000 nurses’ strike, New York’s biggest hospital systems are trying to roll back hard-won staffing rules and health benefits—even as executive pay soars.
In this week’s Elie v. US, The Nation’s justice correspondent reminds us why government matters—and why ICE has nothing to do with actual government. Plus, Hawai’i’s brilliant leg...
Smith performed honorably, but no one person or investigation can protect America from Trump.
In 2024, at least 6,279 people were killed or injured by explosive remnants of war. The “Pyramids of Shoes” awareness campaign is organized by Handicap International and the Intern...
President Donald Trump has turned his back on the liberal world order—and Europe is unlikely to follow.
As the Democratic Party debates its identity, this progressive primary candidate and doctor is primed for a breakout moment in the race for Michigan’s Senate seat.