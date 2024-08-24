This Week / August 24, 2024

Cutting a rug

Steve Brodner

Can we count on you?

In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.

We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.

Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.

Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.

Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

At DemPalooza, held at McCormick Place during the Democratic National Convention.

Images From Inside (and Outside) the DNC Images From Inside (and Outside) the DNC

Here’s a look at this week’s 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Photo Essay / Susan Meiselas

RFK Trump debate

RFK Jr. Bows Out—and Bows Down to Trump RFK Jr. Bows Out—and Bows Down to Trump

The independent candidate announced his withdrawal from the presidential election in key swing states—and his endorsement of the Republican ticket.

Chris Lehmann

Fight Division, Fight Fascism

Fight Division, Fight Fascism Fight Division, Fight Fascism

Together we can!

OppArt / Sue Coe

Vice President Kamala Harris merchandise for sale as pro-Palestinian demonstrators march during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

Celebrating at the DNC in a Time of Genocide Celebrating at the DNC in a Time of Genocide

Joy was everywhere—as long as you didn’t think about Gaza.

Adam Johnson

JD Vance

JD Vance Is the Wrong Answer To a Very Real Problem Facing Men JD Vance Is the Wrong Answer To a Very Real Problem Facing Men

Men are in a crisis, for sure. But JD Vance is not the example of masculinity that those who are lost should follow.

Ginny Hogan

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake watches a prerecorded video of former president Donald Trump giving Lake his endorsement in the race for the seat of Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) on October 10, 2023, at the offices of “JetSet Magazine” in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arizona and Nevada Have Become Ground Zero for Partisan Polls Arizona and Nevada Have Become Ground Zero for Partisan Polls

Expect the GOP to flood the zone with polls that likely aren’t worth the paper they’re written on.

Sasha Abramsky