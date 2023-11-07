Politics / Can Elvis Presley’s Cousin Beat America’s Most Scandal-Plagued Governor? Tuesday’s elections will decide a lot of questions, including whether populist Democrat Brandon Presley can win in Mississippi.

Mississippi Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley speaks to reporters during a campaign stop on November 6, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Tate Reeves is a desperate man. And desperate men do stupid things.

So stupid that Reeves, the incumbent Republican governor of the quite Republican state of Mississippi, went into Tuesday’s election facing not the easy path to a second term that Republican governors of Southern states have tended to enjoy in recent decades, but a contest that polls suggest could finish as a nail-biter.

Remarkably, as Election Day approached, political seers were suggesting that the contest for Mississippi’s top job could go to a runoff that the scandal-plagued and gaffe-prone Reeves might actually lose. That’s still a long shot. But if Democrat Brandon Presley were even to force a runoff in the Magnolia State, let alone win outright, it would be a headline-grabbing upset—and good news for Democrats—on an odd-year election day that will also see voters choose a governor in Kentucky, where Democrat Andy Beshear appears to be ahead; decide a high-stakes abortion rights referendum in Ohio; determine control of legislative chambers in Virginia and New Jersey; elect mayors in Houston, Philadelphia, Savannah, and dozens of other cities; and choose local leaders in races such as a Pittsburgh-area contest for Allegheny County executive that could put a young progressive, former state Representative Sara Innamorato, in charge of one of the most populous counties in the United States.

Every contest matters on an election day that will give a sense of where things are headed in the 2024 presidential election. But no race has been so entertaining as the one in Mississippi—especially since Reeves started running scared. Or as weird.

Last week, the governor was ranting and raving about Presley posting a picture of himself with actor Morgan Freeman.

“Some folks fight for endorsements from Hollywood liberals, I prefer endorsements from truck drivers,” griped Reeves, a doughy career politician who is widely referred to as “Tater Tot.”

The dig at Presley and Freeman was a clumsy attempt by Reeves, a former financial portfolio manager with all the political pizzazz of a former financial portfolio manager, to come across as a champion of working people in a state where his much-criticized refusal to expand access to Medicaid has been especially hard on blue-collar families. The gambit blew up on Reeves, as the Internet exploded with messages ripping the governor’s attempt at cultural warfare. Even worse, Reeves appeared not to recognize that Freeman grew up in Mississippi and now lives on a farm near the north-central Mississippi town of Charleston. Freeman is, of course, an Academy Award–winning screen star with film credits such as Driving Miss Daisy and The Shawshank Redemption. But he’s also a local hero in the historic blues town of Clarksdale, where he owns and operates the Ground Zero Blues Club.