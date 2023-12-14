A Night at the Movies With Brandon Mancilla The new director of UAW Region 9A is part of a wave of young, politically active labor leaders organizing for a future where union power transcends borders.

Brandon Mancilla (center) with UAW Region 9 Assistant Director Ray Jensen Jr. (left), and UAW member Donald Foster. (United Auto Workers)

Off the Clock is a monthly column that brings us into the after-hours lives of people on the left.

As we sit down to watch Patricio Guzmán’s three-part documentary, The Battle of Chile: The Struggle of an Unarmed People, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brandon Mancilla is checking his work phone. It’s the first week of the United Auto Workers’ strike against the Big Three automakers—Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis—the first time the union has taken on all three at once. He checks his texts as we wait for the film to start, his phone bringing dispatches from the history unfolding outside the half-empty theater. When I ask if work has been busy, his answer comes as half-sigh, half-laugh.

Mancilla is the newly elected director of UAW Region 9A, which covers eastern New York (including New York City), Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Puerto Rico. The region’s 50,000 current and retired members don’t include a lot of current Big Three auto workers, but there are a few shops: Ford has a parts depot in Connecticut, and Stellantis has one in Massachusetts. He started the day at the Stellantis plant, where he was checking in on strike preparations. The company has threatened to shut down the location in recent years, and he tells me the workers are eager to strike. (Since then, the company went through with shutting the plant down.)

In New York City, where Mancilla is based, much of the union’s recent growth has been in cultural institutions: Region 9A now represents workers at museums, book publishers, and movie theaters, including BAM. He’s a movie buff, and Guzmán’s masterpiece is his favorite film. He first saw it in college, and by graduate school he was teaching it to students himself. A regular at the city’s theaters, the soft-spoken labor leader demurs when I ask if he ever talks shop with the workers while buying popcorn.

The last time I’d seen Mancilla was at a bar in the Garment District in Manhattan. After a fundraiser for the Teamsters for a Democratic Union, a reform caucus, I’d led a contingent of the attendees to what Google Maps suggested was a sports bar. Upon arrival, I learned that I had in fact brought Mancilla and a bunch of Teamsters to a bar that encourages you to smash your glass against a wall in the back of the space upon finishing your drink. When that time came, I dawdled, convinced I’d be the first patron to die from a shard ricocheting back at me, and Mancilla gamely offered to join me. We donned safety glasses and hurled. I joked that should I ever be commissioned to profile a UAW leader, I’d take them here, the metaphorical possibilities too great to resist. Yet, when this assignment came, I was either too honest to reuse the setting, or just too lazy to go to Manhattan.

Instead, we’ve decided on something more tranquil. But before Mancilla can tell me much about his week, the lights go down

Twenty-nine-year-old Mancilla hails from the union’s fast-growing higher-education wing, whose recent explosion in activity and membership is changing the face of the US labor movement: Today, roughly 100,000 of the union’s 383,000 active members work in higher ed. In 2017, he joined the Harvard Graduate Students Union, shortly before the graduate students voted to unionize. It wasn’t the first time: After a 2016 union election loss was overturned, the National Labor Relations Board found that the university had failed to provide an accurate list of eligible voters. Mancilla arrived on campus just before that second election. By 2020, he was its president.

Originally from Jamaica, Queens, Mancilla’s family comes from Guatemala, and both of his grandfathers were part of the revolutionary movements in that country and Nicaragua. By the time he’d reached Harvard’s history department, he’d inherited the family’s interests, studying the roots of the Guatemalan migration crisis.

He comes from a union family: His maternal grandfather was a union worker at a packaging facility in Long Island—he printed the labels that go on bottles and cans—and his father is a member of 32BJ SEIU, which represents more than 175,000 workers across a dozen states. His mom and his aunt were members of 1199 SEIU as home health aides. But for the young Mancilla, that mostly meant that they had better health insurance and retirement, a life noticeably more comfortable than that of the rest of the Guatemalan immigrant community. It was only when he started studying history, and the role organized labor played in revolutionary movements, that he began to wonder why US unions didn’t seem similarly political.

Last year, he joined a slate to run in the UAW’s leadership elections. It would be the first time those at the top of the union would get there because workers had voted for them directly rather than by gaming a delegate system that had allowed a clique to maintain control of the union for decades. The reform followed a corruption scandal that landed 12 UAW officials, including two former presidents, in prison. The union’s leaders had fleeced members for years, siphoning dues money to vacations in Palm Springs and the purchase of so many luxury goods that they had to use a semitruck to ship everything back to Detroit.

The challenger slate, UAW Members United, was backed by a reform caucus that had prevailed in a decisive 2021 referendum calling for the new direct leadership voting process. Mancilla is a member of UAWD, as is the UAW’s new president, Shawn Fain.