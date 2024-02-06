Politics / What the F^&$ Happened to the Border-Security Bill? The immigration bill was terrible—but the way it cratered is worrying.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told reporters that the Senate’s bipartisan border bill is “dead on arrival” after text of the legislation was released on February 4. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

A bipartisan group of senators led by not-a-liberal Republican James Lankford of Oklahoma crafted a bipartisan immigration-reform “compromise” that was way less than progressives wanted and was larded with GOP sugarplums. But it had an adequate projection of Democratic votes and certainly GOP votes too.

(Democratic explanation: My team wants to govern, and we fear Biden is being brought low by worries about out-of-control immigration. Passing even a bad immigration bill could help stave off Trump.)

Chris Lehmann told the tale here: Once Donald Trump told House Republicans to oppose it—he’d rather have border chaos; it favors him politically—it lost most House GOP support. But amazingly to me, it lost Senate GOP support, which it had on Sunday. And even on Monday!

The proposed bill also appropriated $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine, $14 billion in aid for Israel, and $10 billion in humanitarian aid for Palestinians, Ukrainians, and others in crises. It invested a stunning $20 billion in southern border security—mainly for policing. Unpopular with progressives, it gave officials the chance to close the border if migrants climbed past 10,000 a day.

Progressives recoiled, but MAGA House Republicans did too. Those draconian measures, they claimed, weren’t enough. (Translation: God forbid it shuts down border chaos, Trump’s 2024 fortunes would dim!)

Trump and MAGA Republicans have stirred border hysteria, because they have nothing else to run on. Republicans’ anti-abortion laws are wildly unpopular, and the economy has recovered and is remaining strong. Keeping alive the immigration issue could cut into the support Biden is receiving from those improving economy numbers.

What’s most surprising is that GOP senators are peeling away. Texas’s John Cornyn said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the bill. Then he came out against it. Cornyn is a conservative who occasionally tries to pass watered down bipartisan bills. He was a big loss, representing the disappearance of that small but essential handful of Republicans who are willing to occasionally do the right thing.