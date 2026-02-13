Best Bondi-Own of the Day

Lots of Lutnick.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

President Donald Trump departs after making an announcement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 12, 2026.

Even conservatives are fleeing the GOP as more and more Americans turn against Trump’s authoritarian project.

Column / Sasha Abramsky

Gaza Beach 2030

A genocide comes to light.

OppArt / Peter de Wit

The Antidemocratic Zealots Presiding Over Trump’s Makeover of US History

The administration’s sketchily funded Freedom 250 project, which will oversee the celebration of America’s semiquincentennial, is a pageant of right-wing extremism.

Toni Aguilar Rosenthal

Signs

Of things to come.

OppArt / Eric Baker

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at a January news conference.

The New York mayor draws flack from the Catholic press, holds his own for now with the NYPD, and will have to twist arms in Albany.

D.D. Guttenplan

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro asked a grand jury to indict six Democratic Congresspersons, all military veterans, who recorded an ad reminding their military and intelligence community colleagues they are not obliged to obey illegal orders from their superiors.

A Washington, DC, panel rejected Jeanine Pirro’s lame attempt to indict six Democratic Congresspersons merely for reminding military and intelligence officials to obey the law.

Joan Walsh