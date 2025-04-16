Activism / Why Bernie Sanders Went to Coachella The senator is building a movement, and he knows young voters are essential to making it work.

Bernie Sanders at the Coachella music festival. (YouTube)

When Bernie Sanders saw that Democrats in Washington were failing to mount a sufficiently effective, let alone inspiring, opposition to Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the independent senator from Vermont decided to bet on the people of the United States. As a billionaire president and the richest man in the world were ripping apart the social safety net in order to fund massive tax cuts for themselves and their elite cabal of Mar-a-Lago visiting supplicants, Sanders made no secret in late January and early February of the fact that he was frustrated with the unfocused and often muted pushback from the congressional Democrats who repeatedly underestimated the threat posed by the new administration’s increasing authoritarianism—and by the all-too-obvious plan of Trump and Musk to consolidate wealth and power in the hands of their billionaire class. Yet he held out faith that grassroots Americans saw the threat and were ready to push back against it.

So Sanders launched the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, an initially modest initiative that targeted Republican-held congressional districts where, Sanders hoped, it might be possible to rally enough people to convince GOP representatives to push back against some of the worst, and most unpopular moves by Trump and Musk: threats to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid; assaults on programs to fight hunger and aid veterans; the wholesale abandonment of efforts to combat the climate crisis; and tax schemes that would literally redistribute wealth upwards.

Sanders started on February 21 in Omaha, and thousands showed up. Thousands more came the next day in Iowa City. By the time he got to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in early March, the tour had moved from theaters to sports arenas. Then, the rallies moved outdoors, as tens of thousands of angry, frightened, and yet determined Americans showed up in Denver and Tucson and communities across the West.

The senator, who got well acquainted with big rallies during his 2016 and 2020 insurgent bids for the Democratic presidential nomination, was now drawing even bigger crowds for a campaign that was not about a candidate but rather about a cause—one he summed up at early rallies with a reflection on Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

“Lincoln was looking out on the fields of Gettysburg, where thousands and thousands of soldiers had died in a horribly bloody battle to end the horror of slavery,” he told the crowd that packed an overflow room in downtown Iowa City on a frigid day in February. “And he looks out on that battlefield, where so many people had died just a few days before, and this is what he said: ‘We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.’”

As Sanders spoke Lincoln’s words, the crowd began to echo them, with a chant rising from the back of the hall and surging throughout the room where students, young parents, public workers, and retirees had gathered to take back American politics, to take back their country, to take back their future.

“Of the people…”

“By the people…”

“For the people…”

Loud applause erupted as the senator declared, “That is what this struggle is about! One hundred fifty years later, it’s the same struggle.… We believe in a government of the people, by the people, for the people—not a government of the billionaire class, by the billionaire class, for the billionaire class.”

Maybe it was that moment. Maybe it was a few weeks later, when US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez began to join Sanders on stage, amplifying and extending his message with a pitch-perfect critique of the how “an extreme concentration of power, greed and corruption is taking over this country like never before.” But at some point, the tour became more than an exercise in rallying the ideologically and politically faithful opponents of Trump and Musk. Suddenly, it became crystal clear that this was about movement building. Yes, a movement against Trump’s authoritarianism and Musk’s madness. But it was more than that. The Fighting Oligarchy tour moved beyond the desperation of Trump’s first 100 days toward something bigger: the hope that another politics, better than what Republicans or Democrats had offered, might really be possible.

That hope was on display on Saturday in Los Angeles, as 36,000 people—the largest crowd of Sanders’s decades-long political career— turned out to cheer the senator, AOC, former Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), California House members Ro Khanna and Jimmy Gomez, and Neil Young, Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers, and the Raise Gospel Choir. When thunderous roars of “Bernie! Bernie!” erupted from the crowd, Sanders said, “It’s not Bernie! It’s you!”