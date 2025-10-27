Politics / Andrew Cuomo Is Going Out the Way He Came In: as a Vile Bigot Vote for Zohran, not the moron.

Andrew Cuomo greets Zohran Mamdani before a mayoral debate at Rockefeller Center, on October 16, 2025 in New York City. (Angelina Katsanis / Pool/ Getty Images)

Andrew Cuomo started his political life exploiting bigotry. He is now ending it the same sordid way.

In 1977, Cuomo’s father, Mario, was running for mayor of New York against Ed Koch, who was widely and correctly rumored to be a closeted gay man. Andrew Cuomo was reportedly the mastermind behind nasty anonymous posters plastered throughout the city that urged the electorate to “Vote for Cuomo, not the homo.” (Cuomo has always denied responsibility for the poster, a disavowal that very few people, including Koch, took seriously.) This crude appeal to prejudice failed. Koch soundly defeated Mario Cuomo. The story of the posters continues to tarnish the legacy of the Cuomo family.

Now, nearly 50 years later, a Cuomo—this time, Andrew—is once again running for New York City mayor. And, once again, Andrew Cuomo is diving into the gutter.

The same meanness of spirit that embraced naked homophobia in 1977 is now more than willing to stir up racism and Islamophobia in 2025. Cuomo has already lost the New York Democratic mayoral primary and, according to all available polling, is about to be thoroughly trounced by front-runner Zohran Mamdani in next Tuesday’s general election. In his desperation, Cuomo has gone back to his familiar playbook of dirty tricks. Last Thursday, Cuomo appeared on the show of right-wing radio host Sid Rosenberg and said, “God forbid another 9/11. Can you imagine Mamdani in the seat?” Rosenberg, who had previously called Mamdani a “terrorist,” responded by saying, “Yea, I could. He’d be cheering.” Cuomo laughed and said, “That’s another problem.”

These comments weren’t accidental. They’re part of a larger message of bigotry embraced by Cuomo, his campaign, and his most prominent supporters. On the same day as the interview, Cuomo was endorsed by outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams—himself so disgraced and discredited that he was driven first from the Democratic primary and then from the race altogether. Adams, with Cuomo by his side, said, “New York can’t be Europe, folks. I don’t know what is wrong with people. You see what’s playing out in other countries because of Islamic extremism.”

The previous night, Cuomo’s campaign had briefly posted a disturbing, ultra-racist AI-generated video that showed, as The New York Times notes, “Mamdani’s supporters as trespassers, domestic abusers, pimps, drug dealers and drunken drivers, and showing a Black shoplifter in a kaffiyeh.” In the video, a seemingly 1970s-era Black pimp shows the back of his van, which is filled with young, white sex workers. The video also shows Mamdani eating rice with his hands—a clear invocation of a far-right anti-Mamdani trope that has surfaced during the election.

The Cuomo campaign disavowed the video, blaming it on a “junior staffer.” But even after this disavowal, billionaire Bill Ackman, one of Cuomo’s most prominent supporters, who has spent $1.25 million on the race, praised the ad as “a bit of humor” that is “worth a watch.”

Ackman is not the only billionaire bigot lining up behind Cuomo. As Forbes reports, 25 billionaires have donated a combined total of at least $22 million to Cuomo’s mayoral bid. Like Ackman, these billionaires seem to be the prime promoters of Cuomo’s racist and Islamophobic strategy. As Mamdani posted on Thursday, “It’s not just what Andrew Cuomo is saying—it’s who’s funding him. The single largest donor to a pro-Cuomo SuperPAC is Airbnb cofounder/board member Joe Gebbia, who promotes vile and racist messages about immigrants.”

Why have Cuomo and his plutocratic supporters decided to double down on racism? The simplest explanation is that they are racists themselves. While that is almost certainly true, the bigotry has a political and strategic dimension that goes beyond personal psychology.