This Week / June 7, 2024

The No-Ball Prize.

Steve Brodner

Dear reader,

I hope you enjoyed the article you just read. It’s just one of the many deeply-reported and boundary-pushing stories we publish everyday at The Nation. In a time of continued erosion of our fundamental rights and urgent global struggles for peace, independent journalism is now more vital than ever.

As a Nation reader, you are likely an engaged progressive who is passionate about bold ideas. I know I can count on you to help sustain our mission-driven journalism.

This month, we’re kicking off an ambitious Summer Fundraising Campaign with the goal of raising $15,000. With your support, we can continue to produce the hard-hitting journalism you rely on to cut through the noise of conservative, corporate media. Please, donate today.

A better world is out there—and we need your support to reach it.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

An asylum seeker holds her child outside her tent at the Juventud 2000 shelter in Tijuana on June 4, 2024.

Bashing Migrants Isn’t the Way to Win an Election Bashing Migrants Isn’t the Way to Win an Election

The Biden administration is at risk of squandering much of the moral capital it gained in early 2021 undoing Trump’s anti-immigrant policies by signing an asylum ban.

Sasha Abramsky

Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton attend a portrait unveiling ceremony in the Russell Senate Office Building on December 8, 2016.

Showing Contempt for Young Voters Is a Great Way for Democrats to Lose in November Showing Contempt for Young Voters Is a Great Way for Democrats to Lose in November

Hillary Clinton’s arrogance already lost one election. And if Joe Biden follows her example, it can easily cost another.

Column / Jeet Heer

President Joe Biden, right, and Vice President Kamala Harris wave and give thumbs up during a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 29, 2024.

Why Are Democrats Holding Their Fire on Trump’s Conviction? Why Are Democrats Holding Their Fire on Trump’s Conviction?

For Biden consultants to look out at this set of conditions and say “We just don’t know what to do” is worse than political malpractice; it’s civic idiocy

Chris Lehmann

Donald Trump lifting his fist in front of a crowd.

Is Donald Trump Really a Male Icon? I Hope to God Not. Is Donald Trump Really a Male Icon? I Hope to God Not.

I hate gender stereotyping. But I’m a boomer, and the fake-tanned, fake-haired coward is the opposite of a manly man from our generation.

Joan Walsh

The logo for the Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard at the United Center during a media walkthrough on January 18, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

It’s Hard to Imagine a Worse Idea Than a Hybrid Democratic Convention It’s Hard to Imagine a Worse Idea Than a Hybrid Democratic Convention

If Democrats try to sideline protesters by opting for a semi-virtual convention, it will be a huge betrayal of the Democratic base.

Editorial / D.D. Guttenplan

President Joe Biden looks back over his shoulder and smiles while leaving a press conference.

Donald Trump Is a Convicted Felon. Democrats Must Shout It From the Rooftops. Donald Trump Is a Convicted Felon. Democrats Must Shout It From the Rooftops.

Pundits and pearl-clutchers are warning Joe Biden to campaign on his record and leave Trump’s legal troubles alone. That would be political malpractice.

Joan Walsh