Politics / Alex Bores: Silicon Valley Is Spending $10 Million Against My Campaign A super PAC bankrolled by tech billionaires is trying to sink my run for Congress. What happens here will tell every other politician whether AI can be checked at all.

State Representative Alex Bores in Hell’s Kitchen Park in New York, on May 30, 2026. (Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On November 16, as my wife and I were getting ready to celebrate our wedding anniversary, I got an ominous call letting me know that an AI super PAC had named me their number-one enemy and pledged to spend “millions” against my campaign for Congress.

Three weeks later, they clarified: at least $10 million.

That super PAC is called Leading the Future. It was launched last summer with more than $100 million in backing from Marc Andreessen’s venture capital firm, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale, and AI search start-up Perplexity. Its founders said publicly that they want to “make an example” of me so that no politician anywhere ever again tries to put guardrails on AI.

If they succeed—if tens of millions of dollars in attack ads can take out a candidate before he ever sets foot in Congress—a chilling effect will sweep into every statehouse and every congressional office in the country. Elected officials and candidates for office will, understandably, try to avoid the issue. In fact, Democratic leadership has already told competitive candidates to steer clear of talking about AI.

But if we win, this dynamic gets turned on its head. Our victory would send a clear message to other leaders that running on these issues is viable, that the spending can be withstood, and that the industry’s intimidation campaign isn’t invincible.

That is the real wager being made in New York’s 12th Congressional District this June. Whether the cost of having a say in how AI affects our kids’ brains, our jobs, or our environment is political destruction. Whether the American people get a say in the development of AI at all.

Perhaps you’ve heard a little about our race, maybe even in this magazine. But if not, let’s start with the basics. I’m Alex Bores, a New York State Assemblyman representing a stretch of Manhattan running from the Upper East Side through Midtown. I spent nearly a decade in the tech industry before running for the State Assembly in 2022 and becoming the first Democrat elected in New York State at any level with a degree in computer science. Last year, I passed the RAISE Act, the strongest AI-safety law in the country. It requires major AI developers to disclose their safety protocols and report serious misuse of their systems, the kind of basic transparency that most industries take for granted. Despite furious pushback from the industry and a clash with Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, we won.

Now I’m running for Congress, and the same industry that lost in Albany wants to make sure I don’t bring the same plan and record of success to Washington, DC.