This Week / January 2, 2026

A New Era Has Begun

If we can do it here, we can do it anywhere…

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Mayor Zohran Mamdani stands alongside his wife, Rama Duwaji, after concluding his address to the crowd at the 2026 New York City Inauguration outside of City Hall in New York City on January 1, 2026.

“I Will Govern as a Democratic Socialist” “I Will Govern as a Democratic Socialist”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani defies the cold and the calls to move to the center with the promise of a New York that belongs to the people who live in it.

D.D. Guttenplan

Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump during a protest, dubbed “Resist the Dictator,” to mark President's Day on February 17, 2025, in New York City.

How to Save a Democracy How to Save a Democracy

Looking at how the Trump administration fits into a pattern of authoritarian governance can empower people to think about how to best resist the country’s slide to autocracy.

Sasha Abramsky

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, on February 22, 1997.

Mar-a-Lago Was Key to Jeffrey Epstein’s Criminal Enterprise Mar-a-Lago Was Key to Jeffrey Epstein’s Criminal Enterprise

New reporting shows that Trump’s split with his pedophile friend was opportunistic.

Jeet Heer

Winter In Gaza

Winter In Gaza Winter In Gaza

Children are suffering as aid is blocked by Israel.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

Thomas Paine

Make 2026 the Year of Thomas Paine Make 2026 the Year of Thomas Paine

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, remember the founder who rallied the people against British and American oligarchs.

John Nichols

Protesters with US flags, placards and a Donald Trump baby balloon march during a nationwide

Goodbye to Trump’s First Year Goodbye to Trump’s First Year

A lawless grasp for power, a culture war at home, and a reign of untrammeled corruption defined Trump's first year of his second term.

Robert L. Borosage