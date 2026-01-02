A New Era Has Begun
If we can do it here, we can do it anywhere…
Mayor Zohran Mamdani defies the cold and the calls to move to the center with the promise of a New York that belongs to the people who live in it.
Looking at how the Trump administration fits into a pattern of authoritarian governance can empower people to think about how to best resist the country’s slide to autocracy.
New reporting shows that Trump’s split with his pedophile friend was opportunistic.
Children are suffering as aid is blocked by Israel.
As America celebrates its 250th birthday, remember the founder who rallied the people against British and American oligarchs.
A lawless grasp for power, a culture war at home, and a reign of untrammeled corruption defined Trump's first year of his second term.