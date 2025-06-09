Feature / The Stakes Have Never Been Higher in an Off-Year Election Forget the midterms. The fight to bring Trumpism down runs through 2025’s elections.

This article appears in the July/August 2025 issue, with the headline “Turnout or Bust?”

Yasmine Taeb lives in the great expanse of suburban counties that spreads out to the south and west of Washington, DC, to form NoVA, the most populous region of Virginia. NoVA (short for “Northern Virginia”) is where counties and cities are named for the dukes and earls of colonial times—Prince William, Fairfax, Culpepper. It’s where the plantations of founding fathers and presidents are now tourist sites and where Civil War battlefields remind us of the bloody fight to address the original sin of the founders’ “American experiment.” But NoVA’s contemporary political reality is shaped less by its heritage than by the fact that it is home to one of the largest concentrations of federal government employees in the United States. And it’s these people that Taeb, a veteran progressive activist and the first Muslim woman elected to the Democratic National Committee, has her eye on when it comes to this November’s off-year elections. “Given the Trump effect, I think you’re going to see a very large turnout,” she says. “Trump and Musk eliminating agencies, making irresponsible decisions impacting thousands of workers in Northern Virginia—that’s going to have an impact. It’s palpable.”

In an era when even elections in other countries double as referendums on President Trump and his cultish followers in the Republican Party, “the Trump effect” is destined to have consequences this fall—all over the country, but especially in NoVA, where the chaos in neighboring Washington, DC, is a local crisis.

Along with New Jersey, Virginia occupies an unusual position on the American electoral schedule. Both states elect their governors and legislators in the first year after new presidents are chosen. Historically, that allowed the people of Virginia and New Jersey—along with the residents of many of the nation’s major cities and voters in smaller communities across the United States—to elect officials on their own timelines, which were at least somewhat independent of national political patterns. But in an era marked by the 24/7 intrigues of a never-ending national political calendar, voters in states with odd-year elections no longer have such an escape. In 2025, they will be asked to deliver a real-­time assessment of the country’s direction. Never has that assessment seemed more freighted with consequence than now, when President Trump has packed his administration with extremists who are bent on dismantling basic services; sent shock waves through the economy with his trade wars; stomped on civil liberties; and generally upended governance in ways that threaten the very future of American democracy.

Trump’s approval ratings have tanked, and protests over his administration’s attacks on science, healthcare, immigrants, judges, and anyone else who gets in his way take place nearly every day. While the turn against Trump and Trumpism is glaringly evident, it is equally evident that this president is a master of self-­deception. And while Trump has a history of denying election results, Republicans won’t be able to spin their way out of serious electoral setbacks if they come in 2025. In Virginia, where Republicans won every statewide race in 2021, control of the House of Delegates is up for grabs. If Democrats win there as part of a broader sweep of New Jersey and the rest of the country’s odd-year election map, it will send a devastating message to the administration. “There’s no doubt about the energy that you see out there,” says Ken Martin, the chair of the Democratic National Committee. “We saw similar energy [in the 2017 odd-year elections, which Democrats swept] after Trump was elected the first time. And that energy was translated into huge victories in 2018.” The elections of 2017 and 2018 produced successive blue waves that saw Democrats extend their grip on statehouses and take control of the US House, effectively checking and balancing Trump in the final two years of his first term. Now comes an even greater test—one that allows voters in places like NoVA, where Elon Musk’s wild assault on federal agencies, programs, unions, and workers has become a huge issue, to emerge as critical players on the national stage.

Virginia Democrats know what’s at stake. For the first time since 2013, they united behind a single gubernatorial candidate, former US representative Abigail Spanberger, before the state’s spring primary. And for the first time in decades, the party has fielded candidates in all 100 races for the state House of Delegates. One of the reasons for this is a concerted organizing effort by Dr. Fergie Reid Jr., a retired physician and the son of Dr. William Ferguson Reid, the pioneering civil rights activist who in 1967 unseated a segregationist to become Virginia’s first Black delegate since Reconstruction. The senior Reid turned 100 in March and urged Virginia Democrats to honor his longevity by filling ballot lines in every legislative contest. But it was more than nostalgia that helped them achieve a full slate. As Reid Jr. told the Virginia Mercury, “Virginia is the first opportunity for really any state in the United States to answer back to what’s going on in Washington right now. It’s going to send a big, loud message to the rest of the country and to the world that not everybody in America is with Trump.”

That cry of dissent is likely to resound most loudly from NoVA, where, Taeb says, voters are agitated. “A lot of people are determined to send that message, a powerful message about what Trump’s doing,” she says. “If they hear not just an anti-Trump message but a proactive progressive message, this is a huge opportunity for Democrats to come out in full force.” Even voters who are frustrated with the Democratic Party, Taeb says, can be mobilized if Democratic candidates offer them an opportunity to reject complacency and unapologetically challenge Trump’s lurch to the extreme right.

Virginia pollsters and political analysts tend to agree, suggesting that surging Democratic enthusiasm—which has been spotted all over the country in recent months—is likely to boost Spanberger, who stepped down as a centrist member of the US House to mount the high-stakes gubernatorial bid. Spanberger has succeeded in uniting a party that has a long history of contentious primaries. Though she’s hardly a progressive populist in the tradition of the great Virginia rabble-rousers of the past—such as former lieutenant governor Henry Howell, who in the 1960s and ’70s built a multiracial working-class coalition around an anti-corporate promise to “keep the big boys honest”—Spanberger has sharply criticized the current administration’s assault on federal employment and its disregard for women’s rights and civil liberties. Progressives like Taeb are disheartened that, even as she has attracted the endorsements of major unions, Spanberger has not come out against the state’s 78-year-old “right to work” law. But they’re enthusiastic about her denunciation of “Republican lawmakers [who] are willfully threatening Virginians’ access to care by putting Medicaid funding in the crosshairs.” And about Spanberger’s determination to make abortion rights a central issue in a race with the anti-choice GOP nominee, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears. Noting that “more than 20 states have further restricted reproductive care” since the US Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, Spanberger tells voters, “Virginia is the last bastion of reproductive freedom in the South—and Virginians want it to stay that way.” With so much at stake, Spanberger told an April Democratic gathering in north-central Virginia’s Albemarle County, “the rest of the country, and in some ways the world, will pay attention to what it is that we do here in Virginia in 2025. We are a bellwether state, and I don’t want to just win. I want to crush it.”

“Crushing it” in Virginia means retaking the governorship and the posts of lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as running up margins in legislative chambers that are now narrowly controlled by Democrats. In New Jersey, it means retaining the governorship that Democrat Phil Murphy has held for two terms (though he was only narrowly reelected in 2021), building up legislative majorities, and winning dozens of downballot races. Even as a crowd of credible Garden State contenders battled one another for the party’s gubernatorial nod, they all read from the same anti-Trump playbook—while debating concrete responses to education, healthcare, and transportation issues. For New Jersey Democrats, delivering a strong showing in 2025 is especially significant because, just last year, as President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign was stumbling, Trump and the Republicans made a play for the state, where his Bedminster country club serves as something of a northeastern headquarters for the MAGA movement.

New Jersey and Virginia are the most important electoral dominoes in 2025. If they fall to the Democrats, and if other contests this November follow suit, that could significantly boost Democratic recruitment, fundraising, and organizing prospects in the 2026 midterm races for control of Congress. “If there’s an unmistakable blue wave this year, it’s got the potential to change a lot of things going forward,” says Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI), a former cochair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and a House Appropriations Committee member who has played an important role in recruiting and supporting 2026 Democratic House candidates. More immediately, Pocan and other progressives, such as Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), are holding out hope that a critical group of embattled congressional Republicans could be spooked enough by the 2025 elections to break with Trump on key issues for the remainder of the 119th Congress.

Pocan believes the 2025 and 2026 election cycles offer Democrats an opportunity to break with the narrow “battleground state” thinking of party strategists who focus on a handful of tightly contested states and districts. The collapse in Trump’s approval ratings, and the numbers seen in “generic ballot” surveys that show Democrats with widening margins against Republicans in hypothetical House races, creates an opening for such a politics, the Wisconsinite says.