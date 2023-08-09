Politics / The Press Can’t Wait to Do 2016 All Over Again Months out from campaign season, the political media is already trotting out all the same old bullshit that got us into this mess.

Donald Trump speaks to the press while on the South Lawn of the White House December 15, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery / Abaca Press / Sipa via AP Images)

We’re still nearly half a year out from the formal onset of Campaign 2024, but worry not: Our mainstream political press is primed for action. Before a single debate is convened, or a high-school gym is booked for Iowa caucus night, we’re being assailed with the familiar lullabies of elite pundit consensus: Donald Trump is a spirit animal of the aggrieved white working class of the nation’s interior; every Trump-branded Truth social post, rally tantrum, and random utterance demands exhaustive real-time cable TV forensics; and ordinary voters are curiously jacked up on all things related to the coup-plotting autocrat’s third run at the presidency.

Never mind that it could well be that the American voting public has grown more Trump-obsessed thanks to the labors of a media complex that obsessively chronicles Trump’s tribulations and pending trials, from private jet liftoffs to courthouse press scrums to revival-style MAGA rallies. That level of self-awareness has long been anathema to political reporters and our pundit caste. So instead we are witnessing the old refrains from 2016 dressed up as fresh reporting and analysis, as though the last seven years of American political history simply hadn’t happened. Kicking things off in suitably purblind fashion is New York Times columnist David Brooks, who comes bearing the stunning insight—stop me if you’ve heard this one before—that Trumpism is a potent form of class resentment, sublimated through the status-deprived heart of the non-college-educated white electorate.

Trump’s unique political gift, Brooks argues, comes from the recognition

that it’s not the entrepreneurs who seem most threatening to workers; it’s the professional class.… If distrustful populism is your basic worldview, the Trump indictments seem like just another skirmish in the class war between the professionals and the workers, another assault by a bunch of coastal lawyers who want to take down the man who most aggressively stands up to them. Of course, the indictments don’t cause Trump supporters to abandon him. They cause them to become more fiercely loyal.

This analysis is, to begin with, not supported by any actually existing socioeconomic data. As Vox reporter Zack Beauchamp notes in a thorough dissection of Brooks’s argument, the notion that non-college-educated voters thronged as one to Trump is simply not true. Joe Biden carried non-college-educated voters over Trump in the last election; Trump only ran up margins against Biden among factions within that demographic: white voters, and, significantly, those earning more than $100,000 a year. The former trend, bolstered by a raft of supporting research, suggests that racial animus figures prominently in the Trump movement, while the latter plainly indicates that the core class tensions of the kind Brooks describes—rooted in a sense of a broad middle-class birthright purloined by a scheming coastal knowledge elite—aren’t as straightforwardly proletarian as he suggests.

It’s indeed long been the case that the class antagonism stoked by the modern right has occurred within competing ownership factions, with comfortably well-off entrepreneurs, market brokers, and rentiers rebelling upward against the depredations of an establishment corporate oligarchy and downward against a putatively undisciplined, entitlement-addicted, and racially suspect working class. Going back to the great media bias wars of the late 1960s and early 1970s, Republican propagandists have cannily fomented owner uprisings against a technocratic managerial elite. As one network TV vice president told Edward Jay Epstein in his 1973 study News from Nowhere, Spiro Agnew’s broadsides against a uniform liberal ethos in the TV industry were so much class-inflected shadow play. In reality, media power and ad revenue overwhelmingly tilted in favor of local network affiliates, and, as the vice president noted, “Affiliates tend to be owned by people in another business—newspapers, automobile dealers, Coke distributors—and run by salesmen and former announcers. Their politics are Republican, their ideals are pragmatic and their preoccupation with return on invested capital and the safety of their license to broadcast is total.”

Brooks notes, correctly, that the workforce in today’s press is a preserve of elite cultural privilege. But that has little to do with the actual programming and editorial direction within most flagship media properties; the old model of aggrieved affiliate ownership still holds decisive sway within a TV industry where Fox and Sinclair are the leading reapers of market share. What’s more, what might be called the LLC strain of rebellion on the right—the revolt of the real estate agents and car dealership owners—is still very much at the vanguard of the MAGA movement, as the socioeconomic profile of participants in the January 6 insurrection clearly shows. For a concentrated dose of pure MAGA ideology, you’d be hard pressed to outdo a car dealers’ convention, as a bracing dispatch from Slate’s Alex Sammon recently demonstrated.

Brooks disregards all these inconvenient economic truths because they don’t fit his tidy fable of Trumpism as a fierce repudiation of the American meritocracy. It bears reminding that Brooks and his cohort of pundits continue to confect such fables on the basis of a complete misunderstanding of what “meritocracy” actually means. The term was coined by British socialist thinker Michal Young in 1958 to describe a regime of intelligence testing that drew potential leaders away from a working-class political movement—not as the featherbedding educational regime of a preexisting credentialed aristocracy. (Young’s novel introducing the concept, The Rise of the Meritocracy, 1870-2033, actually culminates in a violent workers’ revolution, an outcome that precisely none of the many American domesticators of the idea have ever seriously reckoned with.) Stripped of its own explicit class connotations, meritocracy is little more than a talking point that conveys the knowledge elite’s own anxieties about its own insulated class position—an all-purpose pundit fable in which the perennial challenge is to ritually acknowledge the hurt feelings of a vast, unknown, less-privileged population below it, and the only solution is to become, like David Brooks, a performatively chastened empath.

It is, in other words, a model of discourse over reward and punishment in the American political economy that entails no actual politics. It’s no wonder that the Americanized gloss on meritocracy and its follies continues to offer itself as the pundits’ explanation of first resort in the class politics of the Trump era—it goes to the very heart of their own class identity.

The same basic template of anti-politics drives the political press’s allied cottage industry in polarization porn: the tireless effort to depict—without ever substantively understanding, let alone resolving—the seeming cognitive, existential, and tribal divides that convulse our national political scene. If the merchants of the meritocracy lullaby are misbegotten empaths, then the narrators of polarization are sorrowful couples therapists, no longer confident that the national marriage can be saved, but determined to chronicle its breakdown without the divisive and intemperate language of fault-finding. My own hometown paper, The Washington Post, has furnished the most edifying recent proof text, in a dispatch from Cobb County, Ga., registering the reactions of a local Trump supporter and Biden backer to the news of Trump’s indictment last week on charges relating to the January 6 coup attempt.