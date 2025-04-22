Environment / Zohran Mamdani Tackles Climate Change and New York City’s Cost-of-Living Crisis The mayoral hopeful’s Green Schools plan would renovate 500 public schools, build 500 green schoolyards, and turn 50 schools into resilience hubs.

New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic State Representative Zohran Mamdani campaigns in New York City on April 16, 2025.

(Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani has not made climate change central to his upstart campaign to become New York City’s first democratic socialist mayor. Mamdani’s surprising success—with polls consistently showing him ahead of all candidates except Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary—is built on his pledge to make the city affordable for working-class New Yorkers. At first glance, Mamdani’s signature policies—freezing the rent, making buses fast and free, and providing free universal childcare—do not appear to be climate-related, but Mamdani insists that they are. In an exclusive interview about his climate and education plan, Green Schools for a Healthier New York City, which is being launched today, Mamdani told me, “Climate and quality of life are not two separate concerns. They are, in fact, one and the same.”

The Mamdani campaign sees schools as one of the best ways to prove this. “Our schools sit at the nexus of so many different parts of our city and so many of the different struggles that we face as a city,” Mamdani told me. “They serve more than 900,000 students every day, and they offer us not only a responsibility that we have to fulfill but an opportunity for comprehensive climate action.”

The Green Schools plan meets this opportunity with three major infrastructural projects. First, it would renovate 500 public schools (over a quarter of the city’s total stock) with renewable energy—specifically rooftop solar—and HVAC upgrades to accelerate the city’s energy transition and improve learning conditions. Second, it would build 500 green schoolyards, transforming heat-absorbing asphalt into green space serving students and community residents. And third, it would transform 50 schools into resilience hubs, which serve as year-round community resources and where neighborhood residents can gather and receive aid and/or shelter during extreme weather events such as heat waves and flooding. Resilience hubs were first built in Baltimore and are a key feature of climate adaptation plans in more than 250 cities across the country. Local schools that residents know, trust, and often cherish are seen as an ideal location for these hubs.

These infrastructural projects are guided by two overarching principles. The first is the use of union labor. The Mamdani campaign estimates that the Green Schools plan will generate at least 15,000 union jobs. The second is combating environmental racism by, for instance, prioritizing out-of-date school facilities most often located in communities of color. By linking climate action to quality-of-life improvements for New York City’s marginalized communities, the Green Schools plan would combat the notion, perpetuated by utilities companies and others, that there is an inherent trade-off between meeting climate goals and affordability.

A member of the volunteer group of climate experts, researchers, and activists that helped develop Mamdani’s climate plan, who asked to remain anonymous because of fear of retribution from the Trump administration, explained how the group came to focus on education: “New York City’s existing slew of climate policies have failed the question of the affordability crisis in the city and have failed the question of public goods.”

The group determined that a schools-based climate plan could address both issues. This volunteer, who is a climate expert, noted, “The Green New Deal for Schools [a notable reference for Mamdani’s plan] seems like a unicorn of climate policy. It’s very popular in polling. It has the support of labor, because it involves a lot of work that is unionized. People like their neighborhood schools.… But they’ve been underfunded over the last three decades of austerity. The idea was that we can rekindle faith in this critical public infrastructure by making schools climate friendly.”