Politics / Trump Drops the Hammer on Farmworkers At the end of the season, he cuts wages of 400,000 workers by a third.

Jaime Solorio is an immigrant H-2A worker recruited in Mexico. He is digging post holes for wire supports for planting apple trees, in a field owned by Stemilt Growers in Royal City, Washington. (David Bacon)

On October 2, Trump finally dropped the hammer on farmworkers. At the end of the season, when most workers who might protest are no longer in the fields, he cut the wages of 400,000 people by as much as a third.

Trump’s order, a federal regulation published in Thursday’s Federal Register and implemented immediately, alters the way wages are set for farmworkers brought to the United States by growers on H-2A visas. These workers are recruited mostly in Mexico, and sign contracts to work for a maximum of 10 months per year. After that, they must return home.

H-2A workers are very vulnerable to pressure from their employers. They can work only for the growers who recruit them, who can legally impose production quotas and fire workers for not meeting them. Recruiters are legally allowed to refuse to hire women, and almost all H-2A workers are young men. They can be fired for protesting, organizing, or simply working too slowly. They then lose their visas and usually find themselves on a blacklist, unable to return to work in subsequent seasons.

Existing federal regulations require growers to provide housing and transportation from the border and to work every day. Every year the Department of Labor sets a minimum wage for each state, called the Adverse Effect Wage Rate. It is usually a little higher than the state minimum wage in those states that have them. The reg’s original intent was to keep H-2A wages high enough that growers wouldn’t use H-2A recruits to displace local farmworkers. The new regulation changes both the wage system and the housing requirement.

The new rule, called the “Adverse Effect Wage Rate Methodology for the Temporary Employment of H-2A Nonimmigrants in Non-Range Occupations in the United States,” says the wage in California for Skill Level One farmworkers will be $16.45 per hour. That’s a nickel below the state’s minimum wage this year. There is a higher Skill Level Two wage, of $18.71, but Daniel Acosta, immigration director for the Economic Policy Institute, believes that “more than 90 percent of H-2A workers will get the lower wage.”

Today the existing AEWR wage, received by the 37,511 H-2A workers who labored this year in California fields, was $19.94. The wage those workers will be paid when they return next year, if growers pay the state minimum wage, will be $16.90 per hour, or three dollars less than they were paid this year. In addition, the new regulation allows growers to charge H-2A workers for housing, which they previously had to provide for free. In California, the allowed charge will be $3 per hour. The total cut will therefore be from $19.94 to $13.90—over six dollars.

The day after the regulation was issued, I stopped to talk with two H-2A workers at an old motel in California’s wine country. A half-dozen farm labor buses, all with Mc4F Solutions, LLC, painted on the side, were parked in front. The company is listed as an H-2A labor contractor, according to the Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, an advocacy organization for H-2A workers. The two said they’d been coming to work in the same vineyards for several years and joked that by now they knew each vine personally. Both depend on the work to support families back home. Being away for most of the year, for them, was the biggest downside.

When they return next year, however, the company will have to tell them about the new, lower wage. In addition, they’ll be paying about $500 a month to sleep three to a room at the motel. The company may even save enough to buy the place. All over California, H-2A labor contractors have taken over old motels, a process this regulation will accelerate. Other growers are building labor camps, now using this involuntary gift from their workers to pay off construction costs.

Savings by Napa’s gentlemen farmers and wineries listed on the stock exchange are unlikely to produce good accommodations, however. Bad housing is one of the most common complaints among farmworkers. Nevertheless, regardless of its condition, workers will pay $3 an hour for it. The California Department of Housing and Community Development responsible for all employer-provided housing in the state, won’t be much help. It only has three inspectors, and in 2022 it failed to issue a single citation for illegal conditions, while issuing permits without making inspections.

The text of the regulation acknowledges “negative impacts” in government-speak. “Certain current H-2A workers may experience reductions in wages as a result of lower prevailing wage rates,” it warns. According to Marcos Lopez, a researcher for the University of California Davis Labor and Community Center, the total number of H-2A workers who worked in the US this past year is close to 400,000. In simple language, they will get a wage cut. “This effect will be mitigated by an increase in the number of certified H-2A job opportunities, which will create additional employment for new H-2A workers.” In other words, new workers will be recruited if the old ones don’t like it.