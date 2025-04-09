Economy / Shawn Fain Is Right. America Needs to Rethink Trade. Trump’s tariff war is chaotic, but there is no way out of neoliberal globalization without some form of protectionism.

A shipping container is moved at the Port Jersey Container Terminal in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 8, 2025.

(Charly Triballeau / FP via Getty Images)

United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain has many liberals scratching their heads. The longtime critic of Donald Trump who wore a “TRUMP IS A SCAB” T-shirt at the Democratic National Convention last year has come out in support of the president’s favorite economic policy: tariffs. Despite the fact that other leading progressives have expressed extreme alarm at Trump’s plans, Fain has insisted that tariffs are “a tool in the toolbox…to bring jobs back here, and, you know, invest in the American workers.”

He’s right, and he’s not alone in thinking this. A group of self-proclaimed “economic patriots” on the left are making a similar case in Congress. Representative Chris Deluzio, a Democrat from Western Pennsylvania who won election in the state’s most competitive district, recently took to The New York Times to plead with his party not to embrace “anti-tariff absolutism” as a response to Trump’s policies. And Representative Jared Golden, a Democrat from a rural Trump-leaning district in Maine, recently made a similar case, arguing, “Tariffs are a first step in rewriting a rigged trade system.”

Tariffs are part of any sound trade policy. The way they work is simple: By raising the prices of foreign goods, you make domestic goods more attractive to domestic consumers, thus increasing demand and expanding homegrown production.

Of course, Trump’s tariffs are erratic, and their intended purpose is unclear. They will likely do more harm than good. But that doesn’t mean protectionism is inherently a bad idea. In fact, if the left cannot offer a compelling exit from neoliberal globalization, it will be unable to effectively combat the GOP’s national populism with a social populism of its own. Rethinking trade must be a central part of a pro-worker agenda.

NAFTA Wrecked Everything

For many union members, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) marks the beginning of US decline. The agreement made it so that money, goods, and labor could flow more freely across the continent. Since it was enthusiastically signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1993, manufacturing jobs have drained out of the United States to lower-wage corners of the globe. And NAFTA wasn’t even the worst of it; a succession of trade deals followed, including the admission of China into the World Trade Organization. This led to a collapse of manufacturing jobs in the United States.

In the 30 years since, around 90,000 US manufacturing plants have been shuttered. The impact on the labor movement has been disastrous. In 1990, around 20 percent of workers in the US belonged to a union; by 2024 that rate had plummeted to around 9 percent, a record low. The decline of manufacturing and union density combined with looser border restrictions that invited hyper-exploited foreign-born workers into the United States have crushed wages, which have been stagnant for non-college-educated workers.

By swapping high-wage often union jobs in manufacturing, for low-wage nonunion jobs in services, free trade has effectively robbed the working class of its social, political, and economic power.

Few industrial unions have been as affected as the UAW. Since the 1990s, the autoworkers have witnessed over 60 major plant closures among the Big Three automakers. Membership in the union peaked at around 1.5 million in 1979. Today, the UAW has around 390,000 members—a 74 percent decrease. Worse, even when the union manages to make inroads in new plants, companies always have an exit option. They can pack up and relocate to places where labor is cheaper.

What’s more, layoffs and plant closures have had a devastating effect on the towns and cities that depended on industrial wages and investments. While some economists insist that job losses in manufacturing have been offset by the arrival of cheap goods from China (and ever-rising stock prices), they discount the devastating social, psychological, and political effects of plant closures. The mounting “deaths of despair” and rise of opioid addiction, concentrated in working-class former industrial cities and towns, indicate a social rot that began with the country’s embrace of free trade.

Politically, despite Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s confidence that a super-charged global “knowledge economy” would generate broad-based prosperity that would reward progressives, the results have not been good for Democrats. In fact, as wages stagnated, working-class voters have drifted away from the party. No Democratic candidate for president has ever matched Bill Clinton’s level of support with these voters. Lyndon Johnson feared that he lost the South for a generation by passing civil rights laws, but liberals seem unaware that by signing NAFTA, Democrats did the same for blue-collar workers. Obama even tried to deepen the disaster with the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was never ratified.