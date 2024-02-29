Economy / After 30 Years of NAFTA, the Working Classes Are Still Losing The promise of free trade was never fulfilled. Workers are continuing to lose ground.

This piece adapted from an article in a special issue of Nexos magazine devoted to the 30th anniversary of NAFTA.

In 1991, when President Carlos Salinas de Gortari proposed a free trade agreement for Mexico, Canada, and the United States, one of the most pressing questions was whether the deal would bring prosperity to the working classes. In a lecture delivered at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in May 1993, the Mexican president declared that the North American Free Trade Agreement’s primary goal was to close the gap between the three countries’ standards of living. The problem, critics replied, was that this “convergence” could happen in the wrong direction. Instead of raising the quality of life of Mexican workers closer to those of their American and Canadian counterparts, liberalization of trade could drag down America and Canada closer to Mexico’s.

Thirty years after NAFTA came into effect in 1994, the economic data suggests a somber conclusion: The three countries’ working classes are worse off today than they were before, at least in terms of their power relative to capitalists. While we cannot attribute the condition of North American workers exclusively to NAFTA, the numbers show that the treaty’s promise of prosperity remains unfulfilled.

Contrary to what some in the United States seem to think, NAFTA hurt Mexican workers more than their American and Canadian counterparts. To see this, we can look at the rate of economic growth of the three countries since the agreement came into effect. If we compare the US and Canada since 1994, we discover that, while both countries have grown, the gap between them has widened. By contrast, Mexico’s relative stagnation has intensified the divergence between its people’s quality of life and those of its neighbors. These trends are easy to see if we plot the growth rate of the North American nations’ GDP per capita against the equivalent figure for the world average.

In 1970 Mexico’s GDP per capita was slightly higher than the world average. By 2008, that was no longer the case. Mexico grew faster between 1970 and 1993 than in the three decades after NAFTA. This trend isn’t exclusive to Mexico. Between 1970 and 1993, the GDP per capita of the world grew at a slower rate (38 percent) than the average figure for the three North American nations (49.3 percent). After the passage of NAFTA, the trend reversed: Between 1994 and 2022, the three North American countries grew on average 33 percent, while the average per capita GDP worldwide grew 68 percent.

To appreciate the implications of these figures, we must also consider what percentage of each country’s GDP ends up in the pockets of working people. According to the US Federal Reserve Economic Database, the Canadian working class captures the largest percentage of the national GDP in North America. But this figure fell from 72 percent in 1994 to 64 percent in 2019. In contrast, and despite a much lower level of unionization, US workers’ share of their nation’s GDP has remained relatively stable: It peaked at 64 percent in the 1990s and fell to 60 percent in 2019. Finally, there’s Mexico, the North American country where labor compensation amounts to the smallest share of the national GDP: In 1994, it was just 43 percent, and by 2019, it had dropped to 36 percent.

This is political matter more than an economic one. The share of GDP that goes to labor compensation is not the result of immutable economic laws; it is the product of political measures taken by specific classes to protect their interests. NAFTA, which condenses regulations that the ruling classes of the three countries thought would be most advantageous to them, is a weapon of class warfare.

That said, we cannot attribute the current conditions of North American workers solely to NAFTA. Each government must be held accountable for deregulating the private sector and eroding protections for working people. Even if many of the Mexican technocrats who championed the treaty expected the working classes to gain bargaining power against capital, the truth is that the opposite happened. According to the Mexican scholar Armando Bartra, the final outcome of the treaty was that Mexico lost both its food sovereignty (the ability to produce most of the food needed by its population) and its labor sovereignty (the ability to guarantee living-wage jobs for its residents, such that they don’t feel compelled to leave their places of origin in search of opportunities elsewhere).

But the Mexican neoliberal model, which turned the country into an exporter of cheap labor, didn’t just expel migrants. Cheap labor also explains the growing dominance of car exports, which are now Mexico’s most important source of foreign currency. In other words, Mexico exports cheap labor not just through migration but also through the exploitation of workers who produce goods for foreign markets for a fraction of their northern neighbors’ salaries.