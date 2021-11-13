It was like waking up in California—

the awkward blossoms,

the sky an aggressive blue. I remember the smell

from your armpits, the greenhouse windows covered in white paint,

where the air was heavy. The silver

weeds. A small herd

of farm animals at the Agricultural College

wore the field to dust.

The wind was hot and fresh

on our faces. The donkey looked so dumb

trying to walk. It was simple: Beneath your shirt

was skin. I remember that first year,

pulling your briefs from the hamper.