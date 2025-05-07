Culture / The Culture-War Furies Behind Trump’s Film-Tariff Plan The president doesn’t have the authority to impose tariffs on movies produced abroad, but he still wants to be the right’s designated culture commissar.

Donald Trump projects his cultural will-to-power from the presidential box at the Kennedy Center. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday night, President Trump issued his second imperial edict of the weekend regarding America’s real forever conflict—our culture war. The first was Friday’s executive order that he would, without apparent legal authority, personally defund two perennial conservative ogres, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio. The White House deemed it “ENDING TAXPAYER FUNDING OF BIASED MEDIA.” (The needless capitalization, as you no doubt guessed, is his.) As the White House website goes on to explain, “At the very least, Americans have the right to expect that if their tax dollars fund public broadcasting at all, they fund only fair, accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news coverage.” PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger immediately dismissed Trump’s edict as “blatantly unlawful.” Unfortunately for conservatives, the long-held dream of defunding those two titans of cultural-Marxist programming still has not come to pass: Congress decides that funding, not the White House.

The second executive order came down Sunday night, when Trump posted on Truth Social that he would “immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!… This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”

Trump’s demands for “unbiased” news and movies free of messaging and propaganda ring pretty hollow for many, many obvious reasons, but especially now as he personally takes over the chairmanship of the Kennedy Center. As a sitting president of the United States, he will personally control what a preeminent and semi-taxpayer-funded American cultural institution presents to the public. Clearly, he has no trouble with biased, partisan government influence on our culture, as long as he’s in charge of it.

Before we spiral out into a panic over $75 movie tickets to see a new Iñárritu film, it should be pointed out that Trump has no apparent legal authority to impose a foreign film tariff—movies are exempt from that presidential power. With no real card to play in his threats, the administration began its Monday morning back-pedaling bright and early. Trump press secretary Kush Desai announced, “Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again.”

Well, it sure sounded like a final decision had been reached Sunday night. For Trump, what constitutes a “foreign film” is somewhat different than what most of us think of as a foreign film; i.e., one produced and created by mainly foreign funding and foreign artists abroad. To a man of Trump’s strident nationalist outlook, suspicious offshore productions would also include American films like Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. Yes, even a Tom Cruise movie from an American studio like Paramount could fall under Trump’s America-first ban—and not just because Cruise grew up in Canada. The latest installment in the franchise was filmed entirely abroad, or as Fox News hosts like to huff, “on foreign soil.”

In Trump’s blinkered understanding of global trade, that means that the film was born in another country and must be treated like any other foreigner—harshly. With an estimated $400 million combined budget for M:I 8 and M:I 9, foreign subsidies matter a great deal in bringing down budgets. It’s simply too expensive to shoot in the states, and the city that feels that employment drain the hardest is Los Angeles.

Who knew Trump even cared about blue-state jobs—especially Hollywood jobs? In April, China threatened to ban all American films from its territory in retaliation for Trump’s global tariff war against the People’s Republic. For US studios, a loss of the Chinese market would be crushing. When asked about China’s retaliatory move at an Oval Office press conference, Trump shrugged it off with a smirk: “I’ve heard of worse things.”

However, in the three weeks since he blew off Hollywood, Trump told the White House press pool on Sunday that he had done some “strong research” on the subject. It turns out that this research was provided by one of his three special ambassadors to Hollywood, apocalyptic MAGA loyalist (and yes, genuinely great actor) Jon Voight. Suddenly, Trump found reasons to rescue the movie industry. “What they’ve done is other nations have been stealing the movies, the moviemaking capabilities from the United States,” he said to pool reporters. “Hollywood is being destroyed. Now, you have a…grossly incompetent governor that allowed that to happen, so I’m not just blaming other nations, but other nations have stolen our movie industry. If they’re not willing to make a movie inside the United States, then we should have a tariff on movies that come in. And not only that, governments are actually giving big money. They’re supporting them financially. That’s sort of a threat to our country in a sense.”

This move, in short, had every ingredient needed for a fresh Trumpian lunge at the new cycle: a drive-by attack on a Democrat, a depiction of a dystopian, devastated America, a prospective new front in his tariff war, and a whiff of conspiracy theory (stealing our “moviemaking capabilities”?). In this context, the complete lack of authority or enforcement power behind such an order scarcely mattered.

When, after all, has Trump ever cared about the film industry, except to bitch about the Oscars when Jimmy Kimmel roasts him? Like his edict to defund NPR and PBS—and his allied attacks on the Smithsonian, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Humanities—it’s the “messaging and propaganda” that riles him. In 2019, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, a satire of wealth and class disparity in South Korea, attracted the president’s scorn when it won the Best Picture Oscar—the first non-English language film to win the award. “How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see it?” he asked a rally crowd in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “The winner is—a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind. Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please?”