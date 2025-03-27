Books & the Arts / Feminism Against Itself Sophie Lewis grapples with the ways the feminist movement has harbored prejudices and abetted wrongdoing in Enemy Feminisims.

Every institution is prone to rot—even great causes like feminism. It should be no controversy to affirm, Sophie Lewis writes, that often “women are horrible.” So begins the feminist critic’s new book Enemy Feminisms, in which she catalogs a “bestiary” of enemies: girlbosses, TERFs, and imperialists who claim to advance the cause of womankind while actually undermining the cause of liberation. This is the driving question of Enemy Feminisms: Is feminism always inherently good?

Books in review Enemy Feminisms: Terfs, Policewomen, and Girlbosses Against Liberation Buy this book

The problem with that formulation, Lewis argues, is that feminism, as a political category, is inherently contradictory—the movement’s history “has whiteness baked into its very core” and is perfectly capable of accommodating warring camps. Lewis wants to understand the enemies swarming within our ranks because true solidarity requires more than just basic common ground: We need “comrade feminism,” she writes, the ability to link arms through shared goals without reverting to regressive ideas of imperialism, racism, or transphobia. Only then can we kill the girlboss in our minds.

By taking on the pornophobes, Blackshirts, pro-life advocates, Islamophobes, and femonationalists of yesteryear, Lewis aims to expose the gaps in our current understandings of feminism. There’s no point in breaking bread with those who crave your destruction, but a process of reconciliation is crucial for Lewis: “We can forgive a pro-life feminist and still destroy the forced-birth judiciary,” she writes. Such forgiveness does not come without its own ethical quandaries. But understanding what we are against is crucial in crystallizing what we are for.

It’s easy to feel pessimistic about organizing under such a broad banner as feminism when major brands are in the business of co-opting radical ideas for cynical cash-ins, from pussy hats to pithy graphic T-shirts. In a world with so many factions, how do we move forward? Lewis believes we must build an erotics of feminism, one that offers a more seductive vision of solidarity than the far right’s noisy stadium rallies. To create such a compelling community, we must first address what ails feminism. In her “bestiary” of enemy feminisms, Lewis dissects the dystopian paths that many women take, aligning themselves with disparate foes. But by focusing so much on those we’re against, what might we lose? How do we fight for pleasure while so gripped by the intoxicating narratives of our enemy?

Lewis first emerged as a feminist intellectual through works like Full Surrogacy Now and Abolish the Family. The provocatively titled books examined the politics of birth and pregnancy and the uniquely oppressive structure of the nuclear family. Her worldview, as evidenced by both works, is deeply rooted in the fight for pleasure and liberation. In Abolish the Family, Lewis argues that the constraints of the nuclear family act like a straitjacket on the self-determination of children, who deserve the autonomy to choose their own familial structures and networks of care. In Full Surrogacy Now, Lewis examines the debates around pregnancy and surrogacy, proposing that a greater sense of freedom is possible if we look at “gestation” not as a natural or naturalized act, but as a form of labor that has to be reimagined.

The two books, alongside a number of essays she’s penned over the years, have earned Lewis much ire on the right, including from the likes of Julie Bindel, one of England’s leading TERFs, and right-wing pundits such as Tucker Carlson. Both camps found her work’s focus on transness and abortion to be morally reprehensible, and they tarred her as merely a leftist provocateur. Yet Lewis’s writings are not solely polemical; she works to sketch a feminism that can withstand such reactionary attacks. In Enemy Feminisms, she revisits gestation and pregnancy, the primary theme of Full Surrogacy Now. In particular, she returns again to forced gestation—the idea that people should be compelled to bear pregnancies from conception to birth without the option of abortions. This is the stance of the “pro-life feminist,” one who believes we must make conditions for women and those who give birth “better” rather than codify Roe v. Wade into law.

While taking on pro-life feminism in Enemy Feminisms and in her broader work, Lewis also considers the weight of killing another being—whether a bug or a fetus. She admits that abortion is a form of violence, one that brings up crucial ethical considerations concerning agency and mortality, but she also reminds us that forced gestation is its own form of violence. The pro-life movement’s advocacy for the inviolable rights of the fetus ignores the rights of the mother. Lewis is novel in her argument for admitting that abortion can be a form of violence—and that violence should always be carefully considered, even if it is not ultimately something to avoid at all costs. “I actually agree when the proponents of forced gestating argue that giving ethical consideration to fetuses is a worthwhile endeavor in an abstract, futuristic sense,” Lewis writes. “But my anti-violence is not nonviolence, nor can any real opposition to violence be nonviolent.” One must weigh the scales.

Throughout her work, Lewis continually brings up two opposing ideas: pleasure and “cisfeminism.” One is something to fight for, the other against. Cisfeminism is obsessed with defining and protecting normative ideas of gender, safety, and the status quo more broadly. It is antithetical to the unknowable, effervescent idea of pleasure. Politics can only begin when we meet each other outside our own comfort zones. For Lewis, there is a political value in such pleasure. Such open arms welcome the possibility of a wider coalition, a feminism for the many, not just the few.

Lewis quotes fellow critic Sarah Fonseca to ask why “is everyone so obsessed with showcasing and inventorying pain when pleasure is right there, ready to be fought for?” Why is “pleasure for pleasure’s sake” considered so unfeminist? Some victims use their pain as a weapon rather than a door. These are the enemies that Lewis seeks to declaw.



It can be grim to encounter so many women who deny themselves joy, often repressing their own experiences with patriarchy in order to exert some small amount of control over their lives. By aligning themselves with racism, classism, and transphobia, some women are able to feel superior to those they oppress. Misery begets misery. Of course, these traitors are often rewarded by the men in their lives. This chain of supremacy keeps wider solidarity from developing across identities, a coalition that, if formed, could topple the hierarchy outright instead of sowing division and self-deception.



“Rather than air dirty laundry,” Lewis writes, “racist women are often more than willing to prioritize racial over sexed solidarity, and racist men, in turn, are sometimes happy to fight for racist women’s limited equalities.” This is the crux of Enemy Feminisms: the ease with which some women betray their sisters. We must learn from these offensive foremothers lest “our inability to countenance the possibility of elective affinities between feminism and fascism makes us more vulnerable to [their] seductions.”