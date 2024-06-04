Poems / Song of My Having

This article appears in the June 2024 issue.

Raised to live in the expectation of angels,

speaking trees, sinkholes, and suffering,

I plummet on a tenuous threshold

only one dog’s bark from holy instruction

or a paramedic’s bag landing in the hallway.

And yet compelled irreparably to love,

I put my breath onto the mirror,

and toast the ground as much as the snow:

this is life at the top, I know. I know.

To have survived this far. To have gotten

away with myself and wept into a clearing.

There was a chance that a bird took

instead of a boy. That was what happened

in my case. And in my case, I was the bird.