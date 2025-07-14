Politics / Books & the Arts / The Damage Being Done to the Museums in the Nation’s Capital Our art critic visits the Smithsonian American Art Museum to get a closer look at the Trump administration’s attack on DC arts institutions.

The exterior of the Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, 2025. (Valerie Plesch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

It’s funny how you can see things over and over without really seeing them. How many times have I visited the National Gallery of Art over the years? Plenty, but it never struck me until recently that it has a direct and uninterrupted sightline across the National Mall to the Capitol. Maybe spending too much time with art has got me into a habit of finding allegories everywhere, but I suddenly sensed that the two buildings, and the two distinct powers they represent—art and politics—were inexorably at odds. I was in Washington to visit the opening of an exhibition at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden by the painter and video artist Adam Pendleton, for which I had written a catalog essay. But I also had a secret mission: to see if I could get a closer look at the damage being done to the museums in our nation’s capital. I’d already tried to get some DC-based curators I know to speak with me—off the record, of course—and came up empty: Their lips were sealed. That unwillingness to respond worried me even more than any direct expression of unease would have done. These people, I thought, must be terrified.

As it turns out, I’m not much of an investigative reporter: My conversations in Washington didn’t turn up anything very revealing. But by the time I got there, the White House had issued its March 27 executive order targeting the Smithsonian Institution (of which the Hirshhorn, though not the National Gallery, is a part). The title of the order—“Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History”—might have been scary enough to frighten even the steeliest of art professionals. Having attacked universities and law firms and decimated the federal bureaucracy itself, not to mention getting himself elected chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Trump had decided that the next target in his culture war was to be the museum world. The imperative: to “prohibit expenditure on exhibits or programs that degrade shared American values, divide Americans based on race, or promote programs or ideologies inconsistent with Federal law and policy.” (The Nazis, naturally, had a word for this: Gleichschaltung.) Departing his post as director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture just before the executive order was issued, the poet Kevin Young seems to have been shrewd enough to get out while the going was good.

Since then, Kim Sajet, the director of the National Portrait Gallery, another Smithsonian branch, has resigned after intense pressure from the president, who denounced her as “a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI.” Worse still, the Smithsonian’s secretary, Lonnie G. Bunch III, appears to be at least verbally buckling to the administration’s demands in sheepishly allowing that “some of our work has not aligned with our institutional values of scholarship, even-handedness and nonpartisanship. For that, we must all work to do better.” That sounds a lot like a euphemism for “let’s keep our heads down.”

But while Trump’s executive order singled out the National Museum of African American History and Culture as well as the American Women’s History Museum (which is still in the planning stage) for censure, it was the Smithsonian American Art Museum that was the biggest immediate target of the executive order, thanks to an exhibition titled “The Shape of Power: Stories of Race and American Sculpture,” which was condemned for “representing that ‘Societies including the United States have used race to establish and maintain systems of power, privilege, and disenfranchisement’” (surprise, surprise!) and “that ‘sculpture has been a powerful tool in promoting scientific racism.’” Even worse, the order continued, the show “promotes the view that race is not a biological reality but a social construct, stating ‘Race is a human invention’”—a statement, I’d have thought, about as controversial as denying that the earth is flat. Apparently, any dissent from a now-antiquated idea of racial essentialism is to be considered subversive and un-American. Presumably, the insistence on biology is meant to echo the administration’s insistence (in a different executive order) that gender is to be considered biologically determined.

Until the March 27 executive order was issued, I hadn’t thought of making a visit to the American Art Museum a priority during my brief stay in Washington. But the prospect of enjoying anything that had irked this administration was too enticing to pass up. Still, would I enjoy it? I wasn’t entirely sure. Sculpture is, you might say, an extroverted art, and even more than most other art forms, it lends itself to ideological use. The exhibition catalog cites the early-20th-century African American civil rights activist and intellectual Freeman Henry Morris Murray, who in 1916 wrote about depictions of Black Americans in sculpture: “Sculpture more frequently than painting serves higher purposes than that of mere ornament…. Its main purpose is to ‘say something.’”

All too often, in truth, what sculpture does is pontificate. So while I am ready to believe that it has often been a vehicle for racial ideology, I had my reservations about an exhibition taking this to be an eye-opening revelation. It’s no wonder that “The Shape of Power” sometimes stumbles in making its point about statuary and ideology. Among the works included are plenty of examples of academic statuary from the 19th and early 20th centuries; some were explicitly intended to promote white supremacy, while others were meant to convey ideas that could have been seen at the time as progressive and liberal, but which today can look embarrassingly paternalistic in their assumptions of white saviorism. The implicit lesson that righteous intentions don’t define artistic value is a hard one to learn.

These historical pieces amount to about half the show; the other half consists of more recent work, mainly by Black, Native, Latino, and Asian artists. The idea is that, while much of American sculpture served to “give physical form to racist ideas, shaping how generations have learned to visualize and think about race,” as the exhibition curators Karen Lemmey, Tobias Wofford, and Grace Yasumura write in the catalog, contemporary artists “use the medium to challenge the enduring social and cultural constructions of race and racialized power while offering new visions of community, identity, and selfhood.”

In other words, “The Shape of Power,” which (barring any further interventions from the administration) will be on view through September 14, implicitly presents an interpretation of history that bends toward justice and progress, away from a benighted past to an enlightened present, and portends at least the “possibility of an emancipatory future.” Those words had to have been written before Election Day 2024—the exhibition opened three days later, on November 8.

One of the most renowned works by an American artist of the 19th century was The Greek Slave (circa the 1840s) by Hiram Powers. (The version on view is one of the marble replicas fabricated for Powers by artisans in the early 1870s; the museum also owns the original plaster.) This bland rehash of a classical nude, clad only in the handcuff-like chain that binds her wrists, seems to look down on the world from an Olympian distance from which no misfortune could detach her; she is a late descendent of the Capitoline Venus, a Hellenistic variant of a work by Praxiteles, which was found in Rome in the 1670s. She is supposed to evoke a Greek woman of the time, enslaved by the Ottoman Turks during the Greek War of Independence (1821–29). One might think the idealized nude a mismatch with the ostensible subject, but for art lovers of the time, there was nothing salacious about this dainty naked body; it was, they found, “clothed all over with sentiment, sheltered, protected by it from every profane eye.”

Hiram Powers, The Greek Slave, modeled 1841–43, carved ca. 1873. (Courtesy of the Smithsonian American Art Museum)

This sleek Aphrodite hardly resembles an ordinary woman caught up in the horrors of war—consider, by contrast, the forlorn victims pictured by Eugène Delacroix in his vast canvas depicting another scene from the Greek war, The Massacre at Chios (1824). How much less does she resemble those people who were actually bought and sold in the United States at the time? Still, this genteel sculpture became an icon for the movement against American slavery: “The white subject of The Greek Slave pulled on abolitionist heartstrings,” the curators write, “garnering displaced sympathy for enslaved African Americans.” Frederick Douglass himself owned a small copy. Quoting one scholar, the curators suggest that “the sweeping sentimentalism and the paternalistic moral concern with which she was greeted” at the time “disavowed the immediacy and horrors of American and transatlantic slavery and the specific oppression of black female slaves.” Today, the way this work avoids looking straight at the horror it so remotely evokes can be queasy-making. But as the curators show, the development of that sensibility required enormous changes in the social order.