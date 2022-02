See the tail that wags the dog.

Language is speaking the man.

Look, the shovel is making a hole in the grave digger!

Brushes paint artists into the walls!

The hip is wagging the dancer, see?

That oar is rowing every person in the boat.

Don’t you see it? Here is a head that thinks a man into a man.

(Translated by Katie Farris and Ilya Kaminsky)