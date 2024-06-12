Poems / June 12, 2024

Royal Pardon

Jessica Q. Stark

Let me be untranslated matter in this

age of self-declared kings and salesmen—

this court our royal stage. How quiet the

white-hot nimble name, each upload

an upset to mortality’s unimpressed

bibliography. It feels like dead sound

the way you sculpt a lifetime through

good timing, through nobody’s hot

breath. Here lies Antoinette and

a facsimile report on the dearth of

formula water milk toilet paper bread

all gone during a juicy-sesh of self-care

slash thoughts and prayers. Headless,

we got carried away.

 

We had a lot to do.

 

While immigrants walked for miles and

immigrants bled hurricanes into boats

and immigrants without power turned

into reams of discount paper at Target’s

Big Blowout Labor Day Sale. Remember

worst nightmares as uncollected social

security? Me neither. I’m trying to save

up enough vacation time to sleep forever,

but a knife’s at my back most days, at the

edge of mother’s maiden name. And

five nights out of seven, my neighbor’s

outside breaking down Amazon boxes

while the cat pleads the fifth,

sleeps ‘til noon.

 

Surely, you know, sire, I jest. I’m just a

simpleton, a citizen, a sure-bet sidepiece.

 

All I want is your decent-blooded love.

Dear reader,

I hope you enjoyed the article you just read. It’s just one of the many deeply-reported and boundary-pushing stories we publish everyday at The Nation. In a time of continued erosion of our fundamental rights and urgent global struggles for peace, independent journalism is now more vital than ever.

As a Nation reader, you are likely an engaged progressive who is passionate about bold ideas. I know I can count on you to help sustain our mission-driven journalism.

This month, we’re kicking off an ambitious Summer Fundraising Campaign with the goal of raising $15,000. With your support, we can continue to produce the hard-hitting journalism you rely on to cut through the noise of conservative, corporate media. Please, donate today.

A better world is out there—and we need your support to reach it.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Jessica Q. Stark

Jessica Q. Stark is a poet, educator, and editor that lives in Jacksonville, Florida.

More from The Nation

Joni Mitchell being interviewed in 1972 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Seeing Ourselves in Joni Mitchell Seeing Ourselves in Joni Mitchell

Ann Powers’s deeply personal biography of Joni Mitchell looks at how a generation of listeners came to identify with the folk singer’s intimate songs.

Books & the Arts / David Hajdu

Central Park Tower, One57, and 111 West 57th Street, 2022.

What’s the Deal With Manhattan’s Pencil-Thin High Rises? What’s the Deal With Manhattan’s Pencil-Thin High Rises?

A walk along 57th Street.

Books & the Arts / Karrie Jacobs

A splitscreen image of a headshot of author Essie Chambers alongside the cover of her debut novel, Swift River.

A New Novel Explores How to Develop Black Identity in the Absence of Black Culture A New Novel Explores How to Develop Black Identity in the Absence of Black Culture

In Essie Chambers’s debut novel, Swift River, protagonist Diamond Newberry finds ways to fill the gaps in her family tree.

Kali Holloway

Nation Poetry

Controlled Burning/A Love Poem for the Hill Controlled Burning/A Love Poem for the Hill

Philip Glass, performing a composition from “Notes on a Scandal.”

Philip Glass, Solo Artist Philip Glass, Solo Artist

In his most recent album, the composer marks a new turn in his style.

Books & the Arts / Bijan Stephen

Nation Poetry

Song of My Having Song of My Having

Books & the Arts / Jack Underwood