Poems / October 29, 2024

Rimbaud’s Beach

Saadi Youssef

Rimbaud’s Beach is only a mile from the “Elephant Trunk”
where dolphins leap up laughing and Russian women twirl,
where Goldmore Road stretches, and beer like water flows,
where sailors drown among the nymphs.

I was there secretly, observing a blind lighthouse,
watched how the seaweed swayed with the waves.
Aden held a star on her forehead, strove to lift
a bolder off of the oppressed Arabs’ chests.

Is Rimbaud’s Beach still there stretched long
and shimmering in the red setting sun,
like a lighthouse flaunting its light, free, unmatched?
Are there any women swimming in the tranquil sea?

Aden is now gone, and we are finished too.
Let’s ask: What were we then, and who?

(Translated from the Arabic by Khaled Mattawa)

Can we count on you?

In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.

We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.

Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.

Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.

Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation

Saadi Youssef

Saadi Youssef

More from The Nation

The view from the Taipei 101 tower, 2020.

What No One Talks About When They Talk About Taiwan What No One Talks About When They Talk About Taiwan

In so many histories, writers so often ignore the social movements and underclass that helped define island nation's destiny.

Books & the Arts / Brian Hioe

US Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 2021.

Everything Visible and Invisible About the War on Terror Everything Visible and Invisible About the War on Terror

A conversation with Richard Beck about his new book, Homeland, and the profound consequences of America’s wars abroad on our polarized politics and our fractured way of life.

Books & the Arts / Grayson Scott

A sign at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

How Did the Democrats Get Here? How Did the Democrats Get Here?

Talking with Tim Shenk about party realignment, the legacy of 1990s political consultants, the 2024 election, and his new book, Left Adrift: What Happened to Liberal Politics.

Books & the Arts / Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins

Elaine May poses for a portrait in a bowling alley in New York City, 1961.

The Irrepressible Elaine May The Irrepressible Elaine May

Her films reveled in the possibility of capturing the spontaneous beauty of improvisation.

Books & the Arts / Alex Kong

A scene from “The Apprentice.”

The Apprenticeship of Donald Trump The Apprenticeship of Donald Trump

A new film examines Trump's formative years under the tutelage of Roy Cohn.

Books & the Arts / David Klion

Telling the Amazon Labor Union’s Story

Telling the Amazon Labor Union’s Story Telling the Amazon Labor Union’s Story

Union, a new documentary about organizing at a Staten Island Amazon warehouse, grapples with what it means to tell an underdog story without a satisfying ending.

Books & the Arts / Ella Fanger