Mistress of Efficiency Muriel Spark's art of compression Muriel Spark's Magnetic Pull What made the Scottish novelist's antic novels so appealing?

Muriel Spark, 1983. (Edoardo Fornaciari / Getty Images)

Death comes for us all, but if you’re a character in a Muriel Spark novel, it may come faster than you think. In Not to Disturb, a poetry-quoting butler orchestrating the murder-suicide of his master and mistress says of two intruders that they are nothing more than minor characters: “They don’t come into the story.” The unhappy pair is later dispatched, as if by afterthought, in a subordinate clause: “Meanwhile the lightning, which strikes the clump of trees so that the two friends huddled there are killed instantly without pain, zig-zags across the lawns…”

Other denouements are equally violent, equally quick. One woman meets her fate, in The Ballad of Peckham Rye, when her lover “came towards her with the corkscrew and stabbed it into her long neck nine times, and killed her. Then he took his hat and went home to his wife.” In The Driver’s Seat, a woman whose idea of a perfect holiday involves finding a man to murder her orders her assailant to “Kill me” and repeats the command in four languages. But as the knife descends, “she screams, evidently perceiving how final is finality.”

Spark’s kill count is often taken as proof of authorial sadism. (The technique of assassination-by-lightning is lifted straight from the Marquis de Sade’s novel Justine.) “I love them all,” Spark once said of her characters, “like a cat loves a bird.”

Alternatively, some readers have seen Spark’s tense, twisted novels as acts of piety. She kills her creations because she can, much as God in the Book of Job commands the wind to rise, the hawk to soar, and boasts that he can “draw out Leviathan with a fishhook.” Viewed in the light of her ardent Catholicism, Spark’s novels offer meditations on Providence, the artist’s sovereignty over her fictional universe faintly reflecting the authority of God-who-decides-all.

There is, however, another way to make sense of these quick deaths, which is to see them as the unfolding of an aesthetic principle, the consequences of a law of efficiency that rules Spark’s corpus. John Updike compared her sharp and slender novels to shards of glass. Many hover around 120 pages; a few barely crack 80. Her sentences are precise, epigrammatic. James Wood describes her fiction as “devoutly starved,” saying of her “brilliantly reduced style” that it refuses explanation. Depth, motive, and psychological interiority, among other preoccupations of the realist novel, are chiseled away.

What’s astonishing is that Spark’s novels, compact as they are, strike the reader as fully realized and intricately imagined. They have large casts of characters, complex plots, and details that linger in the mind, such as the chinchilla fur and dark red, talon-like fingernails sported by the Dickensian dowager Lady Edwina in Loitering With Intent, or the tender way in which a handsome medical student in A Far Cry From Kensington circles his arm around the heroine’s ample waist “as far as it could reach.” It is Spark’s gift for accordion-like compression that Frances Wilson, in her new biography, Electric Spark: The Enigma of Dame Muriel, identifies as utterly distinctive. Spark “altered the novel’s space-time dimensions,” Wilson contends, so that, like a magic box, “her books are bigger on the inside.”

Spark was born in 1918 in Edinburgh, Scotland, a dense, vertical city with “stairways straight as ladders,” its denizens “piled on top of one another.” She grew up in a crowded apartment, sleeping on the kitchen sofa. Her roots were working-class (though she preferred the term “ordinary class”). The family was Jewish—a rarity in Edinburgh—but eclectically so: Spark’s mother kept an image of Christ in her locket, displayed a Buddha in the living room, and went to synagogue on Yom Kippur.

Precocious and attentive, Spark found early encouragement as a poet. She was already publishing poems by age 11, and through early adulthood she won, with apparent effortlessness, virtually every poetry contest she entered.

In 1937, she moved to Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) to marry Sydney Oswald Spark (S.O.S.), a violent paranoiac who threatened her with a pistol. Ten months later, at the age of 20, she had a son and almost died while in labor. Her Africa years are as strange as any of her novels. During a stint in Cape Town, for example, she befriended the flamboyant Princess Maria Bonaparte, a descendant of Napoleon and former patient of Freud whose unorthodox sexual escapades included bedding a homosexual Danish prince while her husband—the prince’s nephew—looked on in queasy rapture. For nearly two years, after deserting S.O.S. and moving to Salisbury (now Harare), Spark fell off the map; Wilson speculates that she worked as a spy for the British colonial government, pointing to the ease with which she later gained passage to England.

In 1944, Spark joined the war effort in London, assisting in propaganda designed to confuse and demoralize the Germans, such as radio broadcasts containing discreet falsehoods about military losses or the debauchery of Nazi elites. In 1945, she dropped off her son in Edinburgh, in the flat where she grew up, to be raised by his grandparents. He would die at the same address seven decades later.

After the war, Spark sought, with increasing seriousness, to establish herself as a writer. But the literary career for which she’d abandoned her son was not, at first, terribly promising. She edged her way into the literary world when, at 29, she secured a job editing a journal run by an organization called the Poetry Society. Unfortunately, the Poetry Society was ruled by a board of imperious weirdos, including a composer arrested during the war for plotting a pro-Nazi uprising in Britain, and an oversexed eugenicist and birth-control pioneer who refused to wear a bra and predicted that she would, in 200 years, be canonized as a saint. Spark worked until her hands and cheeks were covered with ink and sold her winter coat to survive on her tiny salary, but no matter: She was hounded from her position by an old guard that disparaged T.S. Eliot in favor of the tinkling verse of P.G. Wodehouse. There followed a series of collaborations with her sometime lover Derek Stanford, a critic of such modest talent that Wilson likens their relationship to that between Mozart and Mozart.

During these years, there was one thing that Spark was not doing: writing novels. One of the “enigmas” of Wilson’s book is how early Spark identified literature as her vocation but how late she arrived at the novel as her chosen form. Well into her 30s, Spark had distinguished herself as a poet, critic, biographer, and belletrist (producing studies of, among other figures, Mary Shelley and Emily Brontë). It is true that these genres were held in higher esteem than they are now. (We read of Spark as a struggling freelancer: “Determined to live by her pen, she then proposed a study of [August] Strindberg”—a plan that, if expressed by a writer today, would indicate delusion bordering on madness.) Still, the impression we get is of destiny deferred. “Between 1944 and 1955,” Wilson writes, “Spark tried her hand at every genre except the novel, despite the fact that the novels were piling up in her mind like aircraft circling in a landing pattern.” (Wilson focuses on Spark’s formative years, up through the writing of her first novel, but gives a sense of the entire life, making this energetic biography itself a time-bending triumph of Sparkian compression.)

Spark’s emergence as a novelist is one of literary history’s more dramatic examples of spiritual and artistic rebirth. She converted to Catholicism in 1954, in the wake of a Dexedrine-fueled breakdown during which she believed herself to be receiving cryptographic messages encoded in the work of T.S. Eliot. (In the throes of paranoia, she warned friends that Eliot was posing as a window cleaner to pry into their papers and suspected the poet of having broken into her apartment to steal food.) Severed, for a time, from ordinary psychological experience, Spark found in the Catholic Church a portal into the divine mysteries of existence. While convalescing in a tiny redbrick cottage on the grounds of Allington Castle, a 12th-century moated fortification once occupied by the poet Thomas Wyatt, Spark began writing her first novel, The Comforters.

Published in 1957 with endorsements from Graham Greene and Evelyn Waugh, The Comforters—now recognized as a landmark of metafiction—tells the story of a woman discovering a higher order of reality. A literary critic who has suffered a breakdown while writing a study, Form in the Modern Novel, begins to hear the clackety-clack of a typewriter and comes to realize (accurately) that she herself is a character in a novel (and a rather sordid, pulpy novel at that). As Wilson notes, Spark drew the story’s outlines from the Book of Job (a lifelong fascination for her): “An upright and God-fearing woman…is mocked in her suffering by an invisible author.” Spark loved exploring the congruities between gods and novelists, though she never doubted who was really in charge. “As an artist,” Wilson writes, Spark “was not, like Joyce’s Stephen Dedalus, pitched in rivalry against God; it was God who now guided her hand.”