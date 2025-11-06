Books & the Arts / The Making of Arundhati Roy In Mother Mary Comes to Me, the icon of Indian letters revisits the time that forged her as a writer.

Arundhati Roy, 2002.

(Ricky Flores / Getty Images)

After college, I took a long trip to India. The ostensible reason was to assist with a research project on the country’s vast informal labor sector. But my personal reasons were both urgent and clichéd. Spending time in my parents’ native country would cure me of an encroaching sense of existential displacement. Upon returning home, I would feel connected, confident, perhaps even slightly high on the fumes of India’s glittering BRICS-utopia-to-come. This was the hope, at least.

Books in review Mother Mary Comes to Me Buy this book

Over those six months between 2007 and 2008, in every corner of the country, I sensed a rabid hunger to turn the page on decades of deep-rooted corruption, entrenched inequality, maddening underdevelopment, and, perhaps above all else, a history of shame and disgust at what the world’s biggest democracy had become. For many upwardly mobile Indians, the future couldn’t arrive fast enough. And yet, as I pored over Indian media and met housemaids, trash pickers, and labor activists, I came to see how this new world would come at the expense of India’s underclass as well as its ethnic and religious minorities, who often found themselves at the mercy of a still-palpable zeal for violent communal rage. It pains me to recall how much had remained invisible to me. Smoky late-night debates with friends, family, organizers, and academics filled in some of the gaps.

For the rest, there was Arundhati Roy. Reading The Algebra of Infinite Justice and An Ordinary Person’s Guide to Empire, her early collected works of nonfiction, I came to understand the jingoistic politics of India’s nuclear ambitions, the environmental and social calamity wrought by its massive dam projects, the epidemic of suicides among its debt-choked farmers, the human-rights and civil-liberties nightmare in Kashmir, the Naxalite fight against rapacious mining companies, and the story of Narendra Modi’s role in abetting the Godhra pogroms of 2002. India, as Roy saw it, was both every bit the place my mother and father had left decades before, yet also unalterably transformed.

In her new book, Mother Mary Comes to Me, Roy turns to her own mother in order to understand where she came from and why she has devoted her life to advocating on behalf of the dispossessed and the exploited. Mary Roy was a fearsome woman: “As a child I loved her irrationally, helplessly, fearfully, completely, as children do,” she writes. “As an adult I tried to love her coolly, rationally, and from a safe distance. I often failed.” But it was Mrs. Roy—never “Mother” or “Mary” but always “Mrs. Roy”—who also instilled in her a sense that life should be lived independently and humanely, in defiance of the Hindu-nationalist fervor that has overtaken India, a beast that continues to feast on the country’s women and lower classes.

As with most memoirs, Roy seeks to set the record straight and rebut her critics. But there’s a deeper purpose at work here: to consider the profound impact of those we’ve spent a lifetime running away from.

We meet Roy, at the start of the book, upon her return to her childhood home. She’s in mourning: Mrs. Roy has just died. And so Roy decides to write this memoir. “Seeing her through lenses that were not entirely colored by my own experience of her made me value her for the woman she was. It made me a writer. A novelist. Because that’s what novelists are—labyrinths,” she writes. “And now this labyrinth must make sense of its labyrinthine self without her.”

We turn, then, to 1963, the year Roy’s mother decided to leave her husband, the substance-addicted manager of a tea plantation in Assam, taking her children with her to Kerala, her family’s native state in South India. They eventually settled in a Syrian Christan community called Kottayam, where “women were only allowed the option of cloying virtue—or its affectation.” Roy doesn’t tell us why her mother chose this place—it was hostile to her as a single, divorced woman—but Mrs. Roy still found her calling at a school she opened with the mission to turn boys “into considerate, respectful men, the kind the town had rarely seen,” and to give girls “spines” and “wings” that “set them free. She bequeathed her unwavering attention and her stern love on them, and they shone back at her,” Roy writes. From her mother, Roy learned Shakespeare, of the existence of faraway places like Mississippi, and about the ravages of US empire several thousand miles to the east in Vietnam. And outside of school, in the nearby paddy fields and rubber plantations, Roy learned firsthand how the local landowners relied on the labor of the poor and their children.

Life under Mrs. Roy’s roof was never easy. Wracked by asthma, taking various medications, and fulminating under the judgment of their conservative community, she took her fickle rage out on her daughter, sometimes physically. “I had to pick my way through that minefield without a map,” Roy writes. “I was no longer prepared to understand that when she hit me and raged at me, quite often it was because she was angry at someone else who she couldn’t hit or insult in the same way, so I stood in for them.”

As a teenager, Roy encountered Laurie Baker, a visionary English-born architect specializing in sustainability who helped design her mother’s school, and was inspired by him. With her mother’s support, Roy moved to Delhi in the hopes of following in his footsteps. Living in India’s capital and studying architecture, she found herself transformed into a “scrawny bonsai plant” who made “hideous” art and fell in love with a filmmaker. Meanwhile, back in Kottayam, Mrs. Roy had become a protector of the town’s women and children and a crusader against India’s sexist property laws. But Roy no longer fit into the world of her mother: “Quite often I found myself wishing I were her student and not her daughter.” And so Roy returned to Delhi, where, through the early 1990s, she made well-regarded films for Channel 4, the British TV network, with her partner Pradip Krishen.