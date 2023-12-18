Poems / December 18, 2023

Lavender

Margaret Ray

I won’t tell you what literary pilgrimages I’ve tried
to take, which writer’s creaky New England floorboards
I’ve stood on, trying to conjure something, which
stone houses with informational plaques I’ve loitered near
before I gave up trying: What I will tell you
is how disappointing they were, despite
how hard I pretended to be moved, how
not up to the task I was,
or am. I’m aware this is not
a popular view. It’s not like I can see
the poems in the room. A writer’s room
is a room is a cold or dusty room, not like

when I went with my sister, a painter,
to Cezanne’s studio in Aix: Well,
you can see it, can’t you, that view
he set down forever, everywhere:
out the window, in the garden, on the road,
Bam! Mount Sainte-Victoire everywhere you look,
here in the present tense. Cicadas buzzing. Nearby,
there were some fields so thick with lavender
we could smell them on the breeze
five miles away. Do I want ghosts
like smells, so I can’t miss them?

Yes, smack me in the face, I want
to be more haunted, I want to walk around knowing
precisely what I owe my fellow living
and the dead, I want no clumsy excuses–
Most days everything escapes me and I aim
my anger at how little of ourselves we leave
in our rooms when we go. I keep
to myself too much and still can’t give up
plastic food storage, my imagination runs thin,
some days I walk in the woods with my dog
and it’s just silence, punctuated by wingbeats,
in the dark-green gloom, just out of sight.
The creek smells like wet, dead leaves.

Margaret Ray grew up in Gainesville, Florida. She is the author of GOOD GRIEF, THE GROUND (BOA Editions, Spring 2023, winner of the A. Poulin Jr. Poetry Prize selected by Stephanie Burt) and the chapbook SUPERSTITIONS OF THE MID-ATLANTIC (2022, selected by Jericho Brown for the 2020 Poetry Society of America Chapbook Fellowship Prize). Her poems have appeared in Best New Poets 2021, Threepenny Review, Narrative, and elsewhere. A winner of the Third Coast Poetry Prize and a longlister for the Montreal International Poetry Prize, she holds an MFA from Warren Wilson College and teaches in New Jersey. She’s on Twitter (for now) @mbrrray, and you can find more of her work at www.margaretbray.com.

The story you just read is made possible by a dedicated community of Nation reader-supporters who give to support our progressive, independent journalism. A generous supporter has agreed to match all donations up to $100,000 from now until the end of the year. Make a contribution before 12/31 and double your impact. Donate today!

More from The Nation

Isaac Julien at the Tate Britain, 2023.

Isaac Julien’s Truth Isaac Julien’s Truth

Dealing with time, race, and utopias, his work challenges conventional notions of where film belongs and should be consumed.

Books & the Arts / Barry Schwabsky

Joan Baez at the Newport Folk Festival, 1964.

Joan Baez Looks Back Joan Baez Looks Back

I Am a Noise, a career-spanning documentary, makes it clear that the folk singer was one of the most important political musicians of her generation.

Books & the Arts / Sarah M. Seltzer

The author’s mother, 1927.

Christina Sharpe and the Art of Everyday Black Life Christina Sharpe and the Art of Everyday Black Life

In Ordinary Notes, Sharpe considers Black culture “in all of its shade and depth and glow.”

Books & the Arts / Omari Weekes

The Dubious Feminism of the Natural Childbirth Movement

The Dubious Feminism of the Natural Childbirth Movement The Dubious Feminism of the Natural Childbirth Movement

Though it responds to a justified distrust of the medical establishment among women, it also subtly partakes of an insidious mythology.

Books & the Arts / Moira Donegan

How Did Marxism Become Marxism?

How Did Marxism Become Marxism? How Did Marxism Become Marxism?

A new book examines a set of thinkers and activists who helped transform a set of radical ideas into a political tradition.

Books & the Arts / Peter E. Gordon

The Work of Black Life: A Conversation With Christina Sharpe

The Work of Black Life: A Conversation With Christina Sharpe The Work of Black Life: A Conversation With Christina Sharpe

In Ordinary Notes, a extraordinary work of memoir, poetry, and criticism, she writes a love letter to Black art.

Books & the Arts / Rhoda Feng