Books & the Arts / The Last in a Line The life and letters of John Updike John Updike, Letter Writer A brilliant prose stylist, confident, amiable, and wonderfully lucid when talking about other people’s problems, Updike rarely confessed or confronted his own.

Illustration by Joe Ciardiello.

This article appears in the February 2026 issue.

One day in the fall of 1951, when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate, John Updike sat down to write a letter home. “Dear Family,” he wrote, “I received Mother’s letter today and was concerned to discover that I have not been handling my correspondence properly. Under the impression that I have been the most diligent of scribes, it startled me to be informed that the controversy had expanded beyond the family circle…and perhaps I had better tackle it.” Not only had young John not written as much as he thought he had; his mother (who was his true soulmate) was now feeling self-conscious because she had written three letters to his every one. Two perfect paragraphs follow these opening sentences, addressing the situation as John has been led to believe the folks back home are experiencing it, after which he writes:

In re-reading my letters I am conscious of an overwordiness that might strike you as supercilious, but believe me it is only the attempt of an over-Latinized vocabulary trying to express itself rapidly. In fact that very sentence sounds pretty obnoxious, but I didn’t mean it that way.

Books in review Selected Letters of John Updike Buy this book

Then comes a three-page account of his student days at Harvard, all of it written in sentences that sound just like the ones I’ve quoted.

Updike wrote this letter for the next 50 years. He wrote it to his family, his first wife, his magazine editors and book publishers; he wrote it to his children, his fans, his friends and acquaintances, his fellow writers. What I mean by that is this: The tone of voice in which these letters are written is singularly overriding; because of it, regardless of the content or the recipient (whether young or old, famous or obscure), they all sound pretty much alike. As the years went on, this voice achieved ever greater ease with itself. It became open, amiable, self-assured, wonderfully lucid, and brilliantly organized; it was also emotionally impenetrable. At almost no time, in reading these letters, do we stumble on a risky bit of soul-searching, a disheveled piece of self-knowledge, an inappropriate confession. At all times, we are in the presence of a writer who never loses sight of his gift for composition.

John Updike was born in 1932 in the country town of Shillington, Pennsylvania. His father was a gentle soul who taught high-school math, his mother a woman who grew up on a farm not far from Shillington and was possessed of literary ambitions. When John was 13 years old, she made the family move back to the farm where her parents still lived and where John, adored beyond measure by all four adults, would live until he left for Harvard.

At school, Updike embraced his gift for writing, already long in evidence, developing it with a steady stream of poems, stories, and criticism. He also met and married Mary Pennington, a Radcliffe art student with whom he would live for 21 years and father four children. In these years, he also made his initial contact with The New Yorker, the magazine that would become his permanent publishing home.

A year after graduation, John and Mary lived in New York while he worked for The New Yorker, but after less than two years they moved to Ipswich, Massachusetts, a coastal town 45 minutes from Boston, where they spent the rest of their years together and Updike discovered the environment in which he would flourish (middle-class Protestant suburbia) as a man and a writer—especially as a writer “giving the mundane its beautiful due.”

In his mid-40s, Updike underwent a crisis of sexual restlessness that led to a series of suburban adulteries that resolved themselves when he fell into a passion for Martha Bernhard, an Ipswich neighbor, and left Mary to marry Martha, with whom he would live for the next 30 years in a town not far from Ipswich. During these years, Updike wrote 23 novels, 18 collections of short stories, 12 of poetry, and 14 of nonfiction. He also collected some 30 or 40 awards and prizes that anointed him a major American writer. And, of course, he also wrote the 800 pages that make up Selected Letters of John Updike.

Updike’s pose of self-assurance, from an astonishingly early age, is really remarkable. Sometimes it makes him wise; mainly it makes him pompous.

At the age of 20, preparing to marry Mary Pennington, a young woman of superior character who has assured him that, young as they are, together they can manage a responsible married life, Updike writes to her:

You are very brave, Mary, but no amount of courage can make a hothouse flower a scrub oak. [I read this sentence twice.] Do not expect of yourself feats of endurance and drudgery, we must look to the children of misery for those admirable qualities. Nothing nags me more than the realization that I shall have to demand some of both from you; let’s pray to God I ask no more than you have.

Although the subject here is the young John’s anxiety, he in fact sounds like a Puritan father instructing a daughter as the Mayflower is about to land. Oddly enough, by the same token, a year later, at 21, he writes a letter to the family in which he repeats in detail a destructive critique of his poetry—a teacher is telling him his poems lack authenticity—but ends, a bit smugly, “I don’t think criticism gets much fairer, or more perceptive.” Throughout his life, Updike sent his family detailed reports on almost every bit of attention his work received, negative or positive, because he himself couldn’t get enough of it (the attention, that is), and he knew they certainly couldn’t.