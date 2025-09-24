Books & the Arts / How Capitalism Survives According to John Cassidy’s century-spanning history Capitalism and Its Critics, the system lives on because of its antagonists.

A Social Democratic leaflet against capitalism, 1905.

(Imagno / Getty Images)

In 2008, on the precipice of the global financial crisis, the British journalist Philip Delves Broughton published a book recounting his experience studying at Harvard Business School. The subtitle of his book, issued in the United States under the title What They Teach You at Harvard Business School, christened the venerable institution “the cauldron of capitalism.” Broughton’s memoir painted a devastating portrait of the American business elite: at once complacent and overworked, self-satisfied and spiritually diseased, and walled off from any evidence that contravened its belief that its members were not just exceedingly clever but also making the world a better place.

Books in review Capitalism and Its Critics: A History From the Industrial Revolution to AI Buy this book

These days, however, doubt is bubbling up from the cauldron of capitalism. Global economic inequality, the rise of the right in both hemispheres, and the specter of climate change will be on the business-school syllabus whether one likes it or not. In 2023, toward the end of the Biden administration, a Harvard Business School blog published a post titled “Capitalism Faces Systemic Challenges That Require Systemic Solutions,” summarizing the research of Andy Hoffman, who insisted that “we’re watching this model die under its own weight.” A few years earlier, the prominent HBS professor Rebecca Henderson issued a guide to Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire. The New York Times was led to ask: “Have the Anticapitalists Reached Harvard Business School?”

The answer to that question, it would seem, depends on who you think counts as an anticapitalist. It is the great virtue of John Cassidy’s Capitalism and Its Critics that it shows this category to be far more capacious—and even chimerical—than one might at first assume. A New Yorker staff writer and a veteran economic journalist, Cassidy ranges over some 250 years of history unfolding on every inhabited continent to demonstrate that capitalism has been criticized from just about every vantage point imaginable. As he moves from Adam Smith and Milton Friedman to revolutionary socialists, feminists, and anti-imperialists, Cassidy’s title starts to feel like a wry joke: Capitalism’s critics, it turns out, are pretty much everyone.

Cassidy’s purpose in Capitalism and Its Critics is less to endorse any particular critique of capitalism and more to legitimize the very enterprise of criticism in the eyes of those recalcitrants who still feel squeamish about it—those who think there is no alternative. By the end of this 570-page book, Cassidy has made a persuasive case that capitalism cannot survive without policymakers and business leaders taking even quite radical objections seriously, responding to them with another turn of the wheel of capitalism’s perpetual revolution. Like a great white shark, capitalism dies if it stops moving—and the ceaseless antagonism of its critics helps ensure that it never does.

Cassidy signals his ambition to broaden our understanding of who counts as a critic of capitalism from the start of the book, which opens with a pair of chapters treating figures who rarely appear in litanies of the system’s notable enemies. First we meet William Bolts, an employee of the British East India Company in the mid-18th century who wrote a tell-all account of the corporation’s abuses after its officials cracked down on the private trading activity that Bolts and others used to enrich themselves—selling commodities on their own time and for their own gain within the company’s territory in India. While acknowledging the self-serving nature of Bolts’s complaint, Cassidy finds in his writing an ultimately clear-eyed diagnosis of the perils of monopoly power and the encroachment of big business onto the proper domain of the political sovereign. “Some of his criticisms of corporate capitalism would live on, even if they weren’t widely associated with him,” Cassidy observes, with considerable understatement.

Next up is a household name, albeit one more often reckoned in the ranks of capitalism’s greatest defenders: the Scottish Enlightenment philosopher and political economist Adam Smith. It took a long time and a fair bit of selective reading to mint a reputation for Smith as a champion (or even the “father”) of capitalism, a term not in usage during his lifetime, and Cassidy explains why. While Smith unquestionably believed that market competition—and the division of labor it engendered—fueled prosperity, he observed that the consolidation of big, monopolistic businesses like the East India Company actually interfered with the operation of the invisible hand that guided markets of small independent producers to beneficent outcomes. Smith assailed the moral hazard inherent in the limited-liability joint-stock company and denounced the “mercantilist” philosophy that the East India Company advocated, along with the violence and cruelty it inflicted on the British colonies. Smith’s worldview, Cassidy emphasizes, was pro-market but anti-corporate and, in some important respects, preindustrial.

Beginning with Bolts and Smith, and the East India Company that both men decried, helps Cassidy to clarify exactly what he means by “capitalism.” Defining capitalism is a notoriously tricky matter; it’s tempting to understand it first and foremost as a set of beliefs. That’s what people mean when they call Smith the “father of capitalism.” Framing Smith instead as a critic restores him to his proper position as just one person among countless others living in a society that was capitalist because of the way it organized production, not the ideas it had about itself. An unbridgeable gap divides any intellectual abstraction invoked to defend capitalism, like the free market or the invisible hand, from the beast itself: a material and even impersonal system; a set of social relations that often appears to us to possess a mysterious, thing-like character, as Karl Marx famously argued in the first chapter of Capital.

Perhaps you were wondering when that book would make an appearance. Over 130 pages of Capitalism and Its Critics elapse before it arrives on the scene, preceded by a range of chapters treating the early workers’ movement, the development of British utopian socialism, the relationship of socialism to other political movements (from feminism to antimodernist conservatism) and the early work of Marx’s collaborator Friedrich Engels, culminating in the Communist Manifesto they wrote together. The effect, once again, is to pluralize the category of anti-capitalism—and to distinguish it from Marxism per se. The latter, Cassidy emphasizes, was merely one entry in a vast and heterogeneous catalog of 19th-century socialisms. This point cannot escape any diligent reader of Marx and Engels, who criticized their many rivals relentlessly, but it’s still well worth making, since such readers are in short supply, and the notion that all critics of capitalism are at least latent Marxists still abounds both among the status quo’s more paranoid supporters and among Marxists overeager for allies in lonely and reactionary times.

In explaining what made Marxism distinctive, Cassidy follows the rhetorical lead of Marx and Engels themselves and foregrounds the self-consciously scientific character of their approach: their search for lawlike regularities in the system that could both explain its functioning and suggest how it might be overcome. While Marx and Engels were far from the first intellectuals to criticize the consequences of the system we now know as capitalism, they were arguably the first critics of capitalism (or the “capitalist mode of production”) to understand it as a comprehensive social system, as opposed to fixating on the different elements it expressed: monopolistic corporations, degrading technologies, greedy and abusive bosses, and so on. Cassidy gives a lucid and even sympathetic presentation of the “laws of motion” that Marx identified in Capital, walking readers through the way capitalists appropriate surplus value even without unequal exchange and the pressures of market competition that drive production toward greater scale and capital intensity. He also identifies more subtlety and complexity in Marx’s portrait of capitalism than most standard glosses admit, debunking, for example, the common notion that Marx thought working-class living standards could never improve under capitalism.

But Cassidy ultimately sees Marx’s work as no more than a “mixed bag,” its insights limited as well as enabled by its conception of capitalism as a deterministic, law-governed structure. This methodology, in Cassidy’s view, led both Marx and Engels to underestimate capitalism’s ability to weather crises through adaptation and reform, even as they presented a groundbreaking account of its perpetually self-rejuvenating character. Marx, Engels, and many of their subsequent followers, Cassidy argues, could not accept what he sees as the logical implication of their understanding of capitalism’s inherent dynamism: that it could keep mutating forever without breaking down completely. The only charge against capitalism that Cassidy treats with unadulterated skepticism is the suggestion that any of its problems are necessarily fatal. Revolution, he maintains, is a “deus ex machina,” and the one ironclad political belief he seems to evince across these pages is that reform is worthwhile for its own sake, regardless of whether it may hasten, or postpone, the end of capitalism itself.