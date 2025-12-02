Q&A / Jafar Panahi Will Not Be Stopped Imprisoned and censored by his home country of Iran, the legendary director discusses his furtive filmmaking. Edit

Jafar Panahi at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Gareth Cattermole / Getty)

It’s just after 1 am in Seattle as director Jafar Panahi and a posse of representatives from the local Iranian diaspora make their way to the next bar, the Space Needle looming nearby. Spirits are high—this bar crawl celebrates a rare opportunity for Panahi to tour with one of his films. In his home country, he is not just banned from showing his movies but barred from filmmaking entirely.

A legend of Iranian cinema, Panahi has been making internationally acclaimed films since the 1990s, but in 2010, his tendency to push sociopolitical buttons earned him a six-year prison sentence and a 20-year ban on making movies, writing screenplays, leaving Iran, or giving interviews. While the imprisonment was conditionally suspended, the various bans were upheld, so he continued to make films illegally. In 2022, he was sent to Iran’s infamous Evin Prison to serve out his original sentence, but was released after seven months after declaring a hunger strike. In 2023 his travel ban was lifted, and he was permitted to leave the country for the first time in 14 years. He’s resided in France ever since, allowing him to tour his latest film in the United States.

It Was Just an Accident—filmed stealthily in Iran—follows a group of former political prisoners who kidnap a man they believe to be their torturer from the state security forces with the intention of exacting revenge. But as events progress, their desire for street justice is complicated by questions of identity and morality. The film received the Palme d’Or at Cannes and is a likely competitor for Best International Feature at the Oscars (though, as a French entry, it has never been shown publicly in Iran).

In Seattle, the second stop along his US tour, Panahi received a warm reception from local fans. As the night pushed on, there were cocktails flavored with saffron, songs sung in Farsi, and a general atmosphere of jouissance that raged until closing time. The following day (and only somewhat worse for wear from the late night out), I spoke with Panahi about the film, the struggles of working under censorship, and the profound impact of Iran’s Woman, Life, Freedom protest movement.

—Nick Hilden

Nick Hilden: You’re banned from making movies in Iran, so many of your movies have been made underground, including your latest. How does that affect your production process?

Jafar Panahi: It certainly has an impact because production doesn’t follow the normal procedure. You have a smaller team and limited equipment. But in the end, you shouldn’t let it affect the quality of the work.

NH: You and your friend Mohammad Rasoulof are considered pioneers in Iran’s underground filmmaking scene. How do you think your work has impacted the younger generation of filmmakers in Iran?

JP: When they sentenced me to a 20-year ban, I had to find a way to work and make films. If we couldn’t find a way, despair would set in everywhere, especially among young people. And when we did, it gave them hope. In fact, many of the good films in Iranian cinema today are made like this. They don’t have any other option. Either they have to bow to censorship, or if they have to circumvent censorship—it’s the only way.

NH: With your latest film you confront the government more directly than with many of your previous movies. Was that intentional?