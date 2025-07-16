Cristina Rivera Garza’s Crimes of Reading
In Death Takes Me, an intellectual murder mystery, the Mexican author looks at the overlap between acts of interpretation and acts of violence.
At the beginning of Cristina Rivera Garza’s Death Takes Me, a literature professor encounters the body of a castrated man in an alleyway while out on a jog. The professor, who shares her name with the book’s author, calls the police to report the murder and thinks that this will be the end of her involvement. Instead, the case’s principal investigator, referred to only as “the Detective,” asks to see her. At the precinct, the Detective hands “the Professor” a photo of the brick wall from the alley where she discovered the body. We are given no other information about the castrated man, but we do know that the killer is a close reader of contemporary poetry: Scrawled on the wall in red nail polish are well-known lines from El Arbol de Diana, by the Argentinian writer Alejandra Pizarnik, a collection of short poems about absence, loss, and recognition. Later, we learn that lines from Pizarnik’s poems have been found near the bodies of other murdered men all around the city, the verses smeared on walls or on the ground or contained in letters found nearby, which take the form of the classic serial-killer calling card of words collaged from newspaper and magazine clippings.
Books in review
Death Takes MeBuy this book
These encounters with Pizarnik’s poetry suddenly transform what otherwise appears as the Professor’s useless skill—literary analysis—into an essential tool to solve the crimes, at least according to the Detective. “We’re in the presence of an aesthete,” the Detective says about the murderer. “An obsessive aesthete who wants to send us a message about the body, the male body, and the letters of the alphabet.” Suddenly, the killer’s literary ambitions are made clearer when the Professor begins to receive notes slipped under her door. Erotic, terrorizing, and confusing, the 12 messages are addressed to the Professor and signed by different performance artists—Gina Pane, Joachima Abramović, Lynn Hershman. Reading and interpretation thus quickly become a problem with more dire stakes: What to read? How to read? And to what ends—justice, closure, pleasure, or something else? This murder mystery, braided with questions of art and creation, is Rivera Garza’s attempt to understand the thorny ethics of spectatorship through the unlikely figure of the reader.
One of the most prolific Mexican writers of her generation, Rivera Garza has won the highest literary awards offered to English- and Spanish-language writers (a MacArthur, a Pulitzer, a Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Prize, and others). Working across multiple languages, registers, and genres—critical essays, poems, translations, novels, and memoirs—she often returns to similar concerns: the fraught quality of language, the various histories of violence, and the role that narrative and representation play in addressing them. Rivera Garza has mined the violence of language in The Iliac Crest, played with disappearance and translation in The Taiga Syndrome, and grappled with the enduring widespread violence in Mexico in Grieving: Dispatches From a Wounded Country. Across her oeuvre, she has explored what she calls the “grammar of violence” and the ways that representation either reinforces or rejects such images. And as a response to some of the more gratuitous and vacuous images of violence, she has proposed that we engage in the collective process of “necrowriting” to address this glut of death and horror, and has also called grieving a “politically active position.” Rivera Garza worked through her own loss in her memoir Liliana’s Invincible Summer, which traces with exquisite care her sister’s sudden death at the hands of a lover.
Artfully translated from the 2007 La Muerte Me Da by Robin Meyers and Sarah Booker, longtime collaborators of Rivera Garza’s, Death Takes Me is preoccupied, like much of her work, with the specter of violence and murder in Mexican life. It was written before the country’s deadly War on Drugs truly gained steam, an offensive launched by then-President Félipe Calderon in 2006, which led to historic levels of violence, and in particular violence against women. Rivera Garza has called the years since 2006 a “war against the Mexican people.” Death Takes Me showcases Rivera Garza’s range as a writer, using the fantastical, the noir novel, literary criticism, and poetry to explore, in part, what it means for both the author and the reader to engage with representations of violence—although to form any neat conclusions about Death Takes Me is to delimit this challenging and bewitching novel.
With Death Takes Me, it seems Rivera Garza was attuned, almost to a prescient degree, to the ways in which femicido would become a narrative trope in Mexican letters. In the novel, where one would normally find the mutilated bodies of young women, the reader finds instead a litany of murdered men who have been left castrated. In “Message No. 5,” the killer writes: “Their bodies are also destroyed in my dreams. I dream their penises are found—erect, invariable, cold, in glass jars that once contained preserves.” And in place of a police detective’s search for clues that slowly accumulate to generate answers, one finds a team of female readers deciphering a serial killer’s traces left in lipstick and nail polish to make some sense of these senseless acts. Elsewhere, Rivera Garza has demonstrated a sincere belief in literature and art to offer a worthy contribution to the traumas of violence that animate her oeuvre, but this absurd portrait of how we might aesthetically engage with the brutal realities of murder is perhaps a demonstration of a writer’s limit to effect change.
While Rivera Garza’s aim may be to disturb her readers and defamiliarize them with scenes of horror, using the male body to draw attention to the ubiquity of the violated female object of desire, the text is animated by the uncomfortable intimacy it generates (between the murderer and the Professor, between reader and author)—one brought to bear via the act of reading itself. Rivera Garza masterfully renders the abjectness and horror of violence in Death Takes Me by mirroring its illogical open-endedness; the murders are never solved. And instead of an investigation that slowly unfolds, we are given an almost obsessive attention to the literary traces that the killer leaves behind. The letters from her offer no answers, but they are charged with a desire that energizes the Professor and tricks the reader to wade deeper into a mystery that won’t be solved. “Message No. 8” reads:
And if this isn’t sex, then what is?
And if this isn’t death, then what is?
I called myself Lynn Hershman. But everything dies,
Remember?
Everything
tires.
Ay, Lynn, how I loved you. A photo. Another photo. The last
one. Fin.
Current Issue
As the Professor lies in bed wrapped around her lover, she explains how she received the Pizarnik poems that were left at the scene of the crimes. Yet she directs her inner monologue to the killer (or perhaps the reader?): “Three little poems. Three tiny messages. Then I thought of you, certainly.” Soon after, she writes: “And then I saw you; I did it again. So difficult sometimes to believe that, seeing you.”
This “you,” which points in multiple directions, reappears throughout the text, voiced by different characters—the Detective, the Professor, the murderer—though it mostly comes from what we assume to be the voice of the latter, which often interrupts the voice of the narrator. But are these two different voices? In one note, the murderer says: “Don’t you understand that I’m writing just for you.” While the address is not actually directed to us as readers, it effectively pulls us in, making us part of the spectacle by drawing attention to our desire to have more access to the killer and to understand her better. As the Professor puts it, the death notes have “the tone of terror. Or of intimacy.” It is that collapse between those two feelings that asks us to consider our role in the consumption of these images. Are we readers, spectators, voyeurs, or demanding lovers? According to the killer, we can not ultimately hide as innocent consumers. In “Message No. 7,” she writes: “Those who analyze, murder. I’m sure you knew that, Professor. Those who read carefully, dismember. We all kill.” In another, the murderer’s knife and the writer’s pen are equated. Asking the Professor to join her, the killer writes: “If you were to do it, you too would notice the knife’s soft precision as it slides over the skin, the blood’s sinuous sensuality”—and then, referencing her own charged words, she adds: “You too would like this. My letter…the ink’s erotic gleam.”
Rivera Garza is not only interested in acts of reading and their relation to violence but also in the specific forms that make violence reading’s very narrative architecture. The detective novel and narcoliterature are often invoked to draw attention to our desire for a narrative arc, to our constant consumption of the images of dead women, and ultimately to the fact that we are often more interested in the stories of the dead as fictional narratives—the twists and turns of a murderer’s plot are privileged over a senseless death’s material consequences.
Narcoliterature, a controversial genre that spans Latin American letters, can count some of its best-known figures, including Roberto Bolaño and Yuri Herrera, as adherents. The genre has received criticism for reinforcing stereotypes of violence and for resurrecting the dead for selfish aims. One might think that, as someone who has experienced firsthand the effects of feminicidio, Rivera Garza would be immune to this type of critique; however, she’s also garnered criticism for reprising scenes of violence. She has often asked whether her own engagement with depictions of brutality—literary or otherwise—normalizes and perpetuates the violence that pervades the regional imagination. While in essays and interviews Rivera Garza has offered answers, here she leaves these questions unbearably unresolved. During one of the Professor’s first meetings with the Detective, she contemplates the gendering of the word victim in Spanish as always feminine: victima. The Detective pauses and asks, “Are you laughing?” The Professor, before explaining, stops to think, “in the most untimely way,” that “the murderer was really a murderess.” In other words, the female gender of the word victima is rarely questioned because a victim is only ever a woman. While this interaction points to Rivera Garza’s larger project—her attempt to draw attention to the gendered nature of violence—it also underlines the perverse pleasure that the Professor finds in imagining the murderer as a woman.
Frustrated by Pizarnik’s dark obsession with violence (the poet took her own life in a tragic suicide) in the face of the real murders she must solve, the Detective says to the Professor: “People like you spend years reading poets like this. Identification? Desire? Envy? Suicidal urges? Lack of talent? Urges to kill?” Why, she seems to ask, when there is so much violence in the real world, must readers—or spectators—be interested in fictional re-creations and engagements with violence? Rather than providing narrative closure, Death Takes Me lodges an open-ended critique of the aestheticization of violence with the reader, who is sometimes a passive witness, sometimes a hungry voyeur, and sometimes (as here) a killer. As the French writer and critic Hélène Cixous formulated the question, a story like this prompts one to ask: “Who is killing me? To whom am I giving myself over to be killed?”
Amurder mystery normally guards access to the killer’s identity in order to create suspense, but Rivera Garza offers an alternative mode of reading that puts us in direct conversation with the murderer. This narrative choice makes the killer the literal producer of the cultural content we consume through these death notes and the murderer’s love of poetry (and eventually her own poetry). We feel no remorse, no sense of loss in reading these stories, even when the details about the lives of the murdered men gradually come to light—they are slowly referred to as the Teacher, the Journalist, and the Librarian. Rivera Garza, in this way, creates a madcap image of the machine that produces the images of the dead. Here, the violent machine creating images of the dead continues to churn, though Rivera Garza shows us readers, consumers of violence, as the ones pulling the lever, demanding more.
Absences and gaps—both in terms of the information available about the murders and the realities of language that pervade the novel—are an obsession for both Pizarnik and Rivera Garza. At one point, the narrative is interrupted by a scholarly article about Pizarnik that draws attention to the ways the poet saw her own writing as a failure, as the inability to tell a narrative. Similarly, early on, the Detective asks the Professor, “So every poem fails?” We expect the novel’s answer to be about the power or efficacy of a style of reading that is both more artistic and more critical, one satisfied with uncertainty and that finds meaning in open-endedness. Instead, the Professor responds with a deflating answer: “How could I tell the Detective that every poem is the inability of language to produce the presence in itself that, by simply being language, is all absence?” And that the task of poetry is “to protect the secret place that resists all communication, all transmission, every effort of translation?”
Death Takes Me mirrors these failures of verse through its refusal to make meaning of the murderer’s notes and to tell us how to read the novel itself. In the end, it asks the reader to look away. One of the book’s final chapters is aptly titled “You Have No Right to Know Anything About the Dead.” The desire to know, Rivera Garza implies, is its own form of violence. While this may be part of her aim to defang the images of the dead, to discomfort the reader, what results is an acute focus on how desire is created despite (or perhaps because of) the constant rejection of the reader and the very practice of reading. Because, Rivera Garza seems to say, outside the space of literature, in the place of real violence, there is no room for interpretation. In Simon Weil’s words, “In the case of evil, as in that of dreams, there are not multiple readings.”
More from The Nation
The Life and Times of Talking Heads The Life and Times of Talking Heads
How influential was the New Wave band?
The Fragmented Lives of Nate Lippens The Fragmented Lives of Nate Lippens
His bracing novels represent an honest reckoning with the post-AIDS era and its effect on life and imagination.
Militarism Has Long Worked to Shield Antisemitism Militarism Has Long Worked to Shield Antisemitism
From the Cold War till Donald Trump, there’s always been a special dispensation for hawkish bigots.
The Damage Being Done to the Museums in the Nation’s Capital The Damage Being Done to the Museums in the Nation’s Capital
Our art critic visits the Smithsonian American Art Museum to get a closer look at the Trump administration’s attack on DC arts institutions.
Billy Hart’s Life in Rhythm Billy Hart’s Life in Rhythm
The legendary jazz drummer played with Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, and Stan Getz. His new memoir tells all—and lays out his own philosophy.
The World Chaim Grade Lost The World Chaim Grade Lost
The Yiddish writer's lost masterpiece, Sons and Daughters, brought back to life, in all its humor and beauty, the Jewish shtetl of his youth.