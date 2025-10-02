Culture / The Sad Spectacle of American Comedians Selling Out in Saudi Arabia It turns out that edgy free-speech warriors will scuttle their principles for a check from a brutal autocratic regime.

Comedian Bill Burr, recently domesticated by a Saudi regime he says is “just like us.” (Bruce Glikas / Getty Images)

“The royals loved the show,” said Bill Burr, a recently hired court jester to Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman (known familiarly as MBS), on his podcast Monday. “Everyone was happy.”

That’s a relief, because the last people in Saudi Arabia you want unhappy with you is the Saudi royal family. Burr had just returned from the Riyadh Comedy Festival, which claims to be the biggest in the world. It’s running from September 26 to October 5, in case you’re in the neighborhood, and boasts Louis C.K., Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, and many others, who received significant pay bumps to play birthday-party clowns to a despot.

“They’re just like us!” Burr assured his listeners. You can’t get too mad at Burr for saying that about the hereditary monarchs of the House of Saud, because that is what they paid for: a normalization of Saudi Arabia’s abysmal image worldwide—an image that is especially well-earned in the realm of human rights. The litany of abuses the Saudis have on their permanent record is staggering. Saudi courts execute journalists for tweets, and MBS, its reigning crown prince, infamously ordered the murder of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi regime allows modern-day slavery, executions for nonviolent crimes like adultery and blasphemy, as well as noncrimes like homosexuality. One blogger, Raif Badawi, received a sentence of 1,000 lashes and 10 years in prison for “insulting Islam” and founding an online site for political debate. “Beneath the progressive, glitzy image that Saudi Arabia is trying to present to the world, lie horrid stories of abuses and violations,” Amnesty International’s acting deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, Diana Semaan, has said. “The world will not be fooled by sham fanfare.”

The Saudis understand that—and the organizers of the Riyadh Comedy Festival took pains to ensure that none of the performers would allude to the daily horrors beneath the glitz. Each contract signed came with a list of prohibited topics not to mention onstage. Burr assured his listeners that the festival brass was accommodating when he pushed back on some of the restrictions. “They just negotiated it all the way down,” he said, “to like, you can talk about anything, other than a couple of things, which was basically, you know, religion, don’t make fun of the royals.”

In Saudi Arabia, there is a core partnership between the fundamentalist Wahabi sect of Sunni Islam and the royal family—an alliance that’s shared leadership between the royals and Wahabists for nearly 300 years. The basic agreement was to elevate to state law the extreme edicts of Wahabism—such as executions for witchcraft and sorcery or the requirement that women have male guardians with legal rights over their decisions. In exchange, the Saudi monarchy claims moral authority to rule.

Since 2017, MBS has distanced the government from its religious backers and called it “reform,” but that consolidation of secular power still allowed for the brutal murder of Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. In other words, those “couple of things” Burr mentions as expendable topics in his set—religion and the royals—represent that whole “speaking truth to power” thing comedians like to do, because no one else has any power in Saudi Arabia.

Burr has ridiculed the idea of comedians “speaking truth to power” before, but he’s also made frequent use of that American pastime—as when he pilloried Joe Rogan for his MAHA-style distrust of masks and vaccines, derided America’s epidemic of billionaires, or gleefully ridiculed the insurance industry’s terrified reaction to Luigi Mangione’s assassination of a healthcare CEO. He’s genuinely outraged that people die because of a billionaire elite class’s decisions, which is why it’s hard to watch him casually toss it away.