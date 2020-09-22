You made me crude

because you were afraid

and too easily in awe—

but I also loved that

about you, the sincerity

of your love, the centrality

of your worry.

Had I intervened

to privilege one

over the other,

it would have been all

you remembered.

All you thought about,

that entrance.

Even as it was,

you said I visited,

but those divas and reformers

weren’t me—

they spoke for me

only in the literal sense

in which every radius

of a wheel is tempted

to believe that it,

in its rigidity,

alone was chosen

to support the whole

miracle of motion.

In fact, I cast no spells

and called no witnesses.

I let you find your own.

I let you discover that

those growing pains

are the thing you are.