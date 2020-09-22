You made me crude
because you were afraid
and too easily in awe—
but I also loved that
about you, the sincerity
of your love, the centrality
of your worry.
Had I intervened
to privilege one
over the other,
it would have been all
you remembered.
All you thought about,
that entrance.
Even as it was,
you said I visited,
but those divas and reformers
weren’t me—
they spoke for me
only in the literal sense
in which every radius
of a wheel is tempted
to believe that it,
in its rigidity,
alone was chosen
to support the whole
miracle of motion.
In fact, I cast no spells
and called no witnesses.
I let you find your own.
I let you discover that
those growing pains
are the thing you are.