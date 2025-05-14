Books & the Arts / Judgement Day Andrea Long Chu and the crisis in criticism. Is Criticism Really in Crisis? Andrea Long Chu and the politics of critical life.

The first time you publish a review, once the temporary excitement of the byline wears off, you are forced to confront an age-old question: What’s the point? You might get a pat on the back, a passing sense that you belong to a Republic of Letters, but it’s hard to shake material and spiritual realities: The poor prospects in regards to work and fulfillment, made worse by what, Dave Hickey calls, the inescapable fact that the critic is a parasite on the thing itself, the great novel or work of art whose vitality you draw from but can’t create yourself. Even seasoned masters of our down-low vocation can’t help but wring their hands and worry about their own irrelevance. It’s because they know their fear to be true: that criticism is in crisis.

This lament has haunted every generation of critics, a perennial complaint that emerges from both external and internal sources. The criticism published in magazines and newspapers—unimaginative and workaday—has become far too polluted by “bland commendations.” And the reading public, or whatever’s left of it, could care less about your opinions. This is not to say that our lives aren’t filled with the passing of judgment; everyone wants their thoughts on their favorite TV shows or energy drinks to carry weight. But the professional critic’s take has to vie for people’s attention in this morass of opinion.

Herein lies another source of the crisis: Critics want to be listened to, to have their opinions matter, to be both persuasive and authoritative. They want to earn their audiences, even if the conditions of modern life—the scant amount of time we have to devote to leisure, the soul-crushing work of earning a wage—make this task harder. As the critic Andrea Long Chu points out in her new essay collection Authority, “criticism is always going through [a] self-aggrandizing existential crisis,” in part because it wants to have the authority to command the public attention so often denied it.

Long Chu’s ambition in her aptly (and trollingly) titled collection is to think through what this sense of critical authority has meant in the past and present, and whether it is, or ever was, attainable. Authority, which includes previously published reviews and two new essays that stake out her theory of criticism, is her effort “to historicize the peculiar tendency among critics to gnash their teeth over the state of criticism during any given period, including our own.” Puncturing this sense of crisis is part of a larger project: Long Chu wants to deflate the lofty self-regard in which criticism holds itself—a necessary task, in her view, in making the critic relevant again. This wake-up call, for her, amounts to a simple question: Can critics get a grip?

Long Chu, who is a staff writer at New York magazine and the recent winner of a Pulitzer Prize in criticism, has ascended to the heights of her profession in less than a decade. She got her start writing for n+1 when she was still a grad student at New York University in the late 2010s, publishing stylish and formidably intelligent essays that fused memoir and theory as she tackled a wide range of topics, from gender, television, and mental health to, above all, her conflicts with herself.

Long Chu’s early writing—strenuous and searching—would be hard for any writer to sustain for long, and so once at New York she turned to the slightly more conventional and commercially friendly form of magazine criticism. Despite the shift in form, however, the content and style have remained the same. Her interests continue to be capacious—she can write expertly on The Phantom of the Opera, popular video games, and literary theory—and the emotional intensity of her work is still evident.

Success has not rid Long Chu of a feeling of ambivalence about her line of work. In a withering review of Maggie Nelson’s On Freedom, for instance, she sneaks in what I take to be a fearful statement on the inanity of the critic in general: “She does not have ideas, only opinions. I don’t mean that she is not an intelligent thinker and, sometimes, a formidable stylist; I mean that she does not advance new concepts, nor is she, by her own description, interested in doing so.”

A more serious and immediate occasion prompted Long Chu to reconsider her profession: the cancellation of an event at the 92nd Street Y in New York City. After Israel began its brutal assault on Gaza after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, a group of writers, including Viet Thanh Nguyen, signed a letter that called for an end to “the unprecedented and indiscriminate violence that is still escalating against the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.” Shortly afterward, 92NY canceled a panel Nguyen was on, numerous employees at the arts center resigned, and a number of writers chose to pull their own scheduled events there. Long Chu was among them. She was originally supposed to give a lecture on the “state of criticism today”; in response to the 92NY debacle, and all of the other troubling developments of life in the 2020s (climate change, police violence, the attack on abortion and gender-affirming healthcare), she felt compelled to examine what, if anything, she could say about criticism in such dire times.

The first essay in Authority is a revised version of the lecture Long Chu planned to deliver at 92NY. Wide-ranging and polemical, it begins with a recitation of our myriad contemporary crises and then takes a look at the history of the form to see how critics have long understood the relationship between their work and their times. What she finds is that many of our most established and well-respected critics, from Matthew Arnold to James Wood, have tended to write with great intensity and rigor about the literary works before them but have remained, at least explicitly, uninterested in the world around them.

For Long Chu, this is a grave mistake: Critics should stop kidding themselves and admit (and embrace) the fact that their work is political. “The critic cannot help but have moral and political beliefs, and therefore he must give serious thought to what he actually believes,” she explains. Instead of running away from politics, the critical class needs to abandon a value system that rates “a critic on the basis of her mental attitude—her poise, her catholicity, her scrupulousness—rather than the ideological content of her judgments.”