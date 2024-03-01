Politics / The Supreme Court Must Be Stopped The court is fundamentally antidemocratic—and the only way to limit the damage it can do is to reduce its power, budget, and lack of accountability.

Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C., on October 7, 2022. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

When Republican politicians try to take away abortion rights, they often lose. They lose special elections and ballot initiatives and maybe even presidential elections as punishment for their Christofascist overreach. But when the Supreme Court takes away these rights, nothing happens.

When elected officials take bribes or engage in corruption, they often lose; they get primaried or kicked off committees and sometimes face charges. But when Supreme Court justices engage in public corruption or take bribes, nothing happens.

When Donald Trump commits crimes… he generally gets away with it; still, people do, at least, try to hold him accountable, and he sometimes gets charged or impeached or made to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. But when the Supreme Court helps Trump get away with his crimes, or at least helps him delay his reckoning until after the election—as it did earlier this week when it agreed to hear his claims for immunity from federal prosecution—nothing happens.

The Supreme Court must be made to pay a price—a political, institutional, professional price—for its ongoing political thuggery lightly disguised as jurisprudence. Its members will never stop acting like the only nine Americans who matter until we stop them from doing that. And the only way to stop them is to limit their power, their budgets, and their unearned belief in their own supremacy.

These people—and I’m including both the conservatives and the liberals here—act like they’re untouchable because that is how everybody else treats them. The nine justices are the nepo-babies of American democracy: They’ve earned nothing, yet act like they own the entire world. Every other institution in this country treats the Supreme Court with unfailing respect and total acquiescence to its power. Why? What have these people done to deserve the authority to wield power without question or resistance?

The problem starts with us, “the people.” We don’t bow down to presidents or congresspeople in this country. We straight-up harass politicians. We fight City Hall. Some people refuse to submit to the authority of cops and will read them the riot act about individual rights and who pays their salaries (note to fellow Black folks: Do not try this at home)—even though the cops are authorized to shoot challengers to their power. Yet the Supreme Court justices can waft through this country, giving rights to some, taking away rights from others, and the people just shrug. The court operates like a monarch, bestowing flowers on their favored champions and thorns on their enemies. Yet we treat these boons and reproaches as just and final. Protests are minimal and short-lived. The justices are allowed to go about the rest of their lives, more or less normally. These people receive less public heat than Taylor Swift. If I walked into a Costco with Chief Justice John Roberts, more people would recognize me, and nobody would get in John’s face over what he’s done.

The problem is aided and abetted by the elected branches of government. The Supreme Court has no army, but all presidents (except the last one) are willing to enforce the court’s rulings, even when those rulings are unmoored from reason or logic or fundamental fairness.

The Supreme Court has no ability to raise money, but Congress provides these people with a number of things the Constitution does not require it to, including a fancy courthouse, government clerks and staffers, and official-looking robes so the justices can cosplay as religious clergy. The government even pays for the dry cleaning, lest the blood of the children the court thinks must be sacrificed in the name of the Second Amendment should stain their costume.

But the court’s greatest institutional accomplice is the media, which largely insists on covering the nine law shamans as they wish to be covered, instead of as the unelected, unaccountable poison that enfeebles the rest of American democracy. Just the other day, The Washington Post ran an entire column on whether it’s “fair” to point out which party appointed the judges and justices who rule us. The column was inspired by a judge—who wished to remain anonymous, because these people are rank cowards—who was annoyed at being referred to as a Reagan-appointed judge, and complained to one of their media friends.