Books & the Arts / A New York Cult That Promised the End of the Nuclear Family Alexander Stille’s The Sullivanians documents the sordid history and fascinating intellectual roots of a psychotherapy group that proposed a utopian alternative to conventional family life.

Families walking in a New York park, 1952. (Photo by Ernst Haas / Ernst Haas / Getty Images)

As the dust settled on World War II, prosperity bloomed in the United States, as did a growing sense of boredom and discontent. The writer Betty Friedan called this dissatisfaction “the problem that has no name,” while in 1950 the sociologist David Riesman published his treatise, The Lonely Crowd, which outlined what he saw as a new social divide. Casting off the old American spirit of self-reliance, Riesman asserted, people now increasingly fell into one of two camps: those who were “tradition-directed” and those who were “other-oriented.” The former group, “mediated through the specific, small number of individuals with whom [its members are] in daily contact,” had a social world defined by the gravitational pull of the family unit, while the latter group relied on “their contemporaries [as] the source of direction”—a social configuration that was less bound to the family than it was to the opinions of peers, coworkers, and the media commentariat. Riesman argued that society had become dominated by other-oriented people, and that one’s social group had replaced self-sovereignty and the family. This fear resonated with the American public: Yale University Press sold out of 14 printings of The Lonely Crowd before the book was picked up by the trade publisher Anchor. While the groups that Riesman outlined are perhaps not so distinctly bifurcated, the inchoate dread that the social bonds we once knew were growing weaker or disappearing loomed large in the postwar imagination, and many rushed to articulate and sort through it.

Saul Newton and Jane Pearce were two such people. They met in the early 1930s in Chicago and reconnected in the late ’40s while working in New York City at the White Institute, a school for psychotherapists and psychoanalysts who wanted to learn an alternative to Freudian methods. Newton worked in the bursar’s office, while Pearce trained at the institute before becoming a member of the faculty. The organization eschewed the detachment of Freudian analysis and aimed to offer an alternative called “interpersonal psychoanalysis.” Instead of an analyst asking an analysand a simple “How does that make you feel?,” the White Institute championed a more intimate and open relationship between practitioner and patient: The analyst might share personal stories from their own life, privileging affectionate reciprocity over remoteness and omniscient-seeming observation—they aimed to speak frankly and warmly, like a friend.

In the 1950s, New York City had the largest concentration of psychoanalysts in the United States, and Time magazine had put Freud on its cover three times between 1924 and 1956. Freud’s thinking and the various challenges to it were more popular than ever. Newton and Pearce were entranced by the work of Harry Stack Sullivan, the founder of the White Institute, who developed a theory called the “self-system,” referring to an internal self-policing mechanism that generates acquiescence to familial and societal expectations. Sullivan saw the relevance of Freud’s ideas about the role of the family in an individual’s formation, but he felt that it was important to understand as well the role that others played in a patient’s life. Sullivan valued peer friendships—what he called “chumship”—and used this philosophy at the White Institute to help schizophrenic patients by hiring devoted male attendants to bond with them. At the White Institute, Sullivan’s defining principle was that the relationship itself in the therapeutic dyad provided the majority of the psychic healing. The White Institute’s official history states, “The interpersonal approach underscores the human qualities of the psychoanalyst as a factor in therapeutic change.” Newton and Pearce were ardent advocates, but they believed that the institute was not willing to take the self-system theory to its logical end: breaking with the family altogether.

In 1957, Newton and Pearce, now married, left the White Institute and founded the Sullivan Institute, a nod to their debt to Sullivan. Pearce was already a successful analyst, so her clients followed her to the new institute along with a coterie of younger therapists that had trained under her. She had also inherited money from her father’s estate, which enabled her and Newton to buy a five-story townhouse on the Upper West Side; it became not only the place they lived but also the institute’s first headquarters. The Sullivan Institute grew by word of mouth and developed a cachet among New York City’s creatives: Jackson Pollock and Lucinda Childs were among its patients.

A few years later, Newton and Pearce began a social experiment they are still remembered for, asking patients to imagine a world without family and live in a community of like-minded people instead, embracing a sharing economy that included everything from sex to child-rearing. Their dream for the Sullivan Institute was to create a world where people could live “with peers, rather than families, while pursuing sexual freedom,” thereby abolishing the family and forging new social bonds among their patients. To do this, they first encouraged their patients to live in single-sex group apartments. Later, they bought two buildings as subsequent headquarters for therapists and Sullivanians to live in. One was owned by Newton and his fifth wife, who was also a therapist at the institute; the money came from patients whom they had cajoled out of their inheritances. The second was an apartment building that the institute’s leaders asked people from the group to buy shares in collectively as a co-op. A decade and a half into this experiment, 600 patients had signed up for therapy, and 350 of them lived in group apartments together.

Alexander Stille’s The Sullivanians: Sex, Psychotherapy, and the Wild Life of an American Commune examines the group’s beginnings in 1957 through its end in 1991. His book explores the group’s mission to build a “utopian world based on the principles of free love, collective living, self-actualization, and a commitment to socialism,” chronicling its capacity for both spiritual expansion and the abuse of power. In the Sullivan Institute, Stille identifies questions we are still grappling with today: Can one’s social group be a better substitute for family? Or is it just as vulnerable to hierarchy and conformity?

Many newcomers were drawn at first by the raucous weekly parties held by the Sullivanians, and many of the institute’s former patients described their initial experiences as an idyllic bower of friendship and sexual openness. The novelist and former Sullivanian Richard Price told Stille, “It felt to me like this is just: add water and it’s instant friends [and] instant sex life…. You feel drugged with—with hopefulness…. All of a sudden…it’s like somebody opened the gates of heaven.” The easy intimacy and libertine social life seemed freewheeling, but in practice the free love could be quite structured. Members carried date books bursting with plans and events: One evening, a romantic date might be penciled in; the next night, a platonic sleepover; after that, a study date or dinner date. Even the children were expected to keep an active social life of playdates and sleepovers on rotation. To live a fulfilled life, the institute believed, one had to have intimate connections with many people. Instead of just a spouse and a close friend or two, Sullivanians wanted their patients to cultivate a wide network of potential friends and lovers to commune with, lean on, and share life and daily responsibilities with.

The institute wove a dense web of therapeutic engagement. Everyone paid for regular therapy sessions, and the therapists themselves had their own therapists as well as supervisors for their work. The institute did not practice confidentiality: Therapists shared their findings with other therapists, and more senior therapists could decree a change in behavior from on high, after which the junior therapists would pass on the command to their patients. Patients also snitched on each other for breaking the institute’s rules: For example, if someone saw another person spending time more than once or twice a week with a sexual partner, they would report this unacceptable “focus” to their therapist, who would then notify the offender’s therapist to encourage an end to such relations. Falling into a “focus” deprived not only the offending person but others of additional potential relationships.

The demands of the institute were high, but the benefits outweighed the costs for many Sullivanians. Living in group apartments, they hired babysitters to communally watch the children while their parents were at work, socializing, or on dates. The children were well-attended and well-socialized living among many adults and friends instead of under the dominion of just a single parental unit. Besides childcare, Sullivanians in the group apartments created a close-knit community, teeming with sexual exploration and therapeutic growth. One Sullivanian told Stille, “There were people I slept with, played music with, talked to at parties, went backpacking with, traveled with, and discussed politics with. We had an implicit understanding of each other, similar political views, and a willingness to help each other.”

This aggressive dissolving of boundaries, however, also led to a kind of inexorable scrutiny. Pam Newton, Saul Newton’s daughter, said of growing up in the group apartments, “I was never alone. I had no privacy…there was this element of mandatory socialization.” Her bedroom was a connector room in one of the apartments, and people would walk through at all hours of the day and night. She eventually placed a sign on her door reading: “My room is not Grand Central Station. Please knock!”