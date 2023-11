Deadline Poet / Senator Tuberville’s Block on Military Promotions

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2023. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

This article appears in the November 27/December 4, 2023 issue.

And then there’s Tommy Tuberville.

With rules the Senate favors still,

He needs a single poison pill

To block the jobs we need to fill.

For Tuberville this is a thrill—

And manna for his campaign till.

Among his colleagues on the Hill

Respect for him is nearing nil.