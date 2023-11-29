Politics / Russian Fate: A Memoir I’ll Never Write “Russian Fate: A Memoir I’ll Never Write” From the archives and files of Stephen F. Cohen.

Russian Fate cover illustration, fragment from the painting Eternal Russia by Ilya Glazunov. (Sergey Scherbina)

Dear Gena and Friends,

I wish I could be with you tonight as you remember Steve. I will visit Moscow soon.

The world is a less interesting, less dynamic place without Steve. He would be outraged by the savagery of the wars engulfing our world, and the senseless deaths of young and old.

Steve lived his own way, by his own rules. He was a maverick, a great and courageous scholar. Charismatic, a rebel, self-styled provocateur, a revisionist, with strong democratic convictions—a small-town boy who always understood there were alternatives. After all, he grew up a Jew in the south, in Kentucky! He knew life was complex—not black and white but rather gray or multicolored.

He was a loving friend to all of you gathered tonight. He was truly and always interested in your lives and thinking—and I always loved that he—and then we—had such truly eclectic friends.

I know how very sad he would be to learn that Tonia has left us. She was always so kind to us, loving to me, Steve, Nika. Spirited… May Misha and Kirill keep her memory strong.

Anna Larina, Bukharin’s widow, was Steve’s mother; the Bukharin family—Yuri, Nadya, Misha, Kolya, Eka, Kirill—his family. And all of you were his family in different ways; he followed you—your lives, your work, your families—he was there to assist and learn as needed. And of course, he was always grateful for all of your friendships.

His relationship with Gorbachev was a cornerstone of his professional and personal life. After all, for more than a decade Steve had believed a great reformer would emerge—in a system that was reformable.

He loved Andy and Dusty, and our beloved Nika. He was there for all her big events—from preschool to law school, and though he missed her beautiful wedding, his strong presence was felt!