Activism / Overdose Prevention Centers Save Lives. Why Won’t Governor Hochul Authorize Them? Across New York, overdose deaths are skyrocketing. But state officials are stalling on an evidence-based model that works.

Activists rally in support of overdose prevention centers at the State Capitol in Albany on March 5, 2024. (Sarah Duggan / Drug Policy Alliance)

Albany, NY—At the front of the rally, a middle-aged woman in a pink fur coat held a cardboard tombstone on which she’d written a name: Jeff Dugan. She’d also pasted two photographs on it: In one, Dugan is wearing a purple button-down shirt, smiling beatifically in front of a garden. In the other, he stands in a blonde-wood kitchen over a plate of food. The epitaph reads, “8-5-14. Forever 28. Our son, our brother, our chef.”

Alexis Pleus—Dugan’s mother and founder of Truth Pharm, a Binghamton-based harm reduction group—shouted, “If my son had a safe place to use, he might not have died alone in a bathroom!”

In April, 56 New York lawmakers—nine Republicans and four dozen Democrats—signed a letter sent to Governor Kathy Hochul, calling for her to declare a public health emergency over the overdose crisis. This, they argued, would allow her to waive copays for addiction treatment, increase Medicaid subsidies for treatment providers, and “enhance overdose prevention methods.”

Back in March, more than 100 harm-reduction advocates (including drug users themselves), lawmakers, healthcare workers, and family members of drug users rallied at the State Capitol to demand that Hochul expand overdose prevention centers, known as OPCs, in New York State. Activists held signs with numbers—over 3,800 lives could be saved—and organizers passed around cardboard tombstones with the portraits of loved ones.

Around 12:15 pm, after the rally had moved to the ground floor of the Capitol, we conducted a die-in in one of its busiest main hallways. One of the rally organizers led us in a meditation, summoning us to recall our lost loved ones and friends. I closed my eyes and sat with my knees up. I touched the marble floor and leaned my head back.

It was a few minutes of silence for us and passing lawmakers to reflect. I thought of my own sister, who, like Dugan, died alone. Analisa was an immigration attorney and only 30. She died of a fentanyl overdose on my childhood living-room couch in November 2016.

Overdose prevention centers are known by many names: safe injection sites, supervised consumption sites, safe injection facilities, and more. But the concept has been the same since the first official one opened in Bern, Switzerland, in 1986. There are at least 200 OPCs in over 14 countries. They’re places where drug users can bring, test, and use their own supply under the supervision of medical professionals, who can intervene with oxygen and opioid overdose reversal drugs like naloxone in the case of an overdose. Especially for the nearly four out of 10 OPC users in New York living on the streets, they offer showers, acupuncture, doctor’s appointments, housing referrals, STI and Hepatitis C testing, safety from street violence, and access to voluntary addiction treatment.

In their nearly 40 years of existence, no one has died in an OPC. In New York City—where the nonprofit OnPoint operates two of the nation’s only OPCs—OPC staff have reversed over 1,000 overdoses. International research supports that OPCs save lives, reduce public drug use in the neighborhoods around them, and increase access to life-saving treatment and care. One study conducted between 2017 to 2019, for instance, showed that in Toronto the communities near safe injection sites had the largest reductions in overdose mortality in the city.

The impetus for overdose prevention centers should not be a mother’s grief—or my own. For the last 10 years, the leading cause of accidental death in the United States has been overdose poisoning. The crisis is so severe that it’s caused a decline in life expectancy in the US. But there are steps that Hochul can take immediately to address the problem: She can declare a statewide medical emergency (or have her health commissioner do so), as several lawmakers and advocates have implored her to do, and she can finance new OPCs across the state using opioid settlement funds. By 2040, New York is set to receive $2.6 billion from opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies.

Hochul most recently discussed her opposition to OPCs during a November 2023 press conference, where she said, “We are engaging in harm reduction strategies. There’s not only one. The ones that we’re doing are proven to be successful but also legal.” She revealed her apparent belief that OPCs violate state, local, and a particular federal law, known as the “crackhouse statute”—passed in 1986, the same year the first OPC was founded. This law prohibits any sites used for “selling, storing, or using” drugs.