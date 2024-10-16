Politics / Recipe for a Harris Win: More Obama, Less Cheney Embracing right-wing Republicans won’t excite undecided voters. Associating with a popular Democrat who understands battleground states like Wisconsin will.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at Ripon College on October 3, 2024, in Ripon, Wisconsin.

(Jim Veruluska / Getty Images)

So many strategists, pundits, and honest observers of the 2024 presidential campaign are marveling at the fact that Kamala Harris has not opened a commanding lead with the approach of Election Day. The Democratic nominee crushed Donald Trump in their one debate, and she has run an energetic, often inspiring campaign in the face of her rival’s madness and anti-immigrant ranting. Still, Harris is, at best, maintaining only a narrow lead over the Republican and, at worst, struggling to keep ahead of him in several of the battleground states that will decide the winner of the Electoral College.

There are plenty of reasons why, but one of the best explanations is this: Harris has been hanging out with the wrong crowd.

Take the case of Wisconsin, a swing state that Harris absolutely must win. She’s been working hard to do just that. But her last big appearance—a visit to Ripon, the birthplace of the GOP—was with Liz Cheney. The former House member is a notoriously extreme right-wing Republican, who did much to lay the groundwork for Trump and Trumpism. Chastened by the former president’s embrace of violent authoritarianism, Cheney is backing Harris this year, as is her father, Dick. But the Cheneys are still the Cheneys.

Liz Cheney has for decades been an advocate for right-wing politics; a Republican zealot who, in addition to campaigning for Trump in 2016 and 2020, supported even more extreme members of the party caucus as it peddled vile anti-immigrant, anti-labor, and anti–voting rights rhetoric. As a leader of the House Republican Caucus during Trump’s term as president, she made her party crueler, more extreme, and more threatening. Now, the threats have begun to frighten even her; but that does not change the fact that she helped set the GOP on its current trajectory.

So did Dick Cheney, who was never even popular in Wisconsin. The former vice president, it should always be remembered, was on the Republican tickets that lost Wisconsin in 2000 and 2004.

Hoping that an association with the Cheneys is going to move votes in Wisconsin in 2024 is silly. Yes, there will be Republicans who will cross over and vote for the Democratic ticket this year, but most of them decided to do so months ago. It is hard to imagine that there is anyone who is going to say, “I was all for Trump until I heard Dick Cheney was backing Harris.”

If Harris wants to win Wisconsin, she should stop talking about, and appearing with, the Cheneys, and start talking up the support she has received from Barack Obama, who is currently on the campaign trail as the Democratic presidential nominee’s top surrogate.

The Obama connection has real resonance for Wisconsin. It’s a state that embraced the former senator from Illinois with an enthusiasm that nary a Democratic nominee that followed him has mustered.