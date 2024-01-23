Politics / The Fani Willis Scandal Is Bad—but It Doesn’t Change Her Case Against Trump While the allegations that Willis had a romantic relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade are serious, they don’t affect the merits of the charges against the former president.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks at a news conference alongside prosecutor Nathan Wade, right. (John Bazemore / AP Photo

I really can’t defend Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. I want to, because her prosecution of the Donald Trump cronies involved in the conspiracy to overturn the election in Georgia is critical. I want to, because the Republican push to turn her personal missteps into a reason to dismiss her case is both wrong and infuriating. I want to, because, like Issa Rae, “I’m rooting for everybody Black.” But I can’t, or won’t, defend her from the salacious allegations leveled against her, because, if true, they represent a textbook case of public corruption—even if they shouldn’t affect the case against Trump.

The story begins with Willis’s hiring of a lawyer named Nathan Wade as one of the special prosecutors in the Trump election fraud case. According to Michael Roman, one of the 19 people Willis is prosecuting, Willis and Wade are romantically involved. Wade was, of course, paid for his work on the case, and Roman alleges that Wade spent some of the money on Willis, in the form of vacations and dinners and whatever else couples who don’t have children together do with their massive amounts of free time.

Willis denies that there was any “impropriety,” but has assiduously avoided denying the underlying charge: that she hired a man she was romantically involved with.

Roman, it should be noted, was an opposition researcher for the Trump campaign, which is a nice way of saying that his literal job is to dig up dirt on people. Willis has been divorced since 2005, but Wade is going through an apparently messy divorce right now. The hunt for Wade’s assets in that divorce proceeding is likely where the allegations about the relationship between Wade and Willis came from. Make no mistake: This is a hit job on a prominent Black woman, carried out by a longtime Republican operative who does this crap for a living.

Still, just because this looks like a bad-faith hit job doesn’t mean it can be ignored. That’s because, if true, the relationship looks a lot like a kickback scheme. There’s no law against hiring your lover (though there probably should be, because people seriously need to stop trying to serve the public and their genitals at the same time), but there absolutely are laws against public graft. Hiring a paramour, family member, or really good friend for a taxpayer-funded job, and then having that person spend their taxpayer salary on you in any capacity, is corrupt. There is no other word for it. It might be “petty” corruption or “harmless” corruption or “the kind of corruption white men have gotten away with for hundreds of years,” but it’s still “corruption.”

From there, however, Roman (and the white-wing cult of Trump that has glommed onto this story like sharks circling a wounded seal) overplay their hand. Roman says that the entire case against him and his codefendants should be dismissed. He argues that the whole prosecution is a scheme cooked up by Willis to enrich herself with the help of her alleged lover.

That argument is ridiculous on a number of levels. First and foremost, there’s no evidence that Willis inappropriately prosecuted the election fraudsters. All the evidence in this situation points to a messy divorce—and some galactically selfish and careless bad judgment—not a pattern of malicious prosecution.

The media has been getting a lot of play out of the fact that Wade was hired as a “special prosecutor.” But people are using that title without context, and ascribing outsize importance to his role. At the federal level, a special prosecutor like Jack Smith has independent authority and is brought on to make all the decisions and run the case. It’s not like that at the local level, where a special prosecutor can best be thought of as extra help. Wade is not the guy in charge; he’s more like the guy hired at Home Depot to help out with Christmas trees during the holiday season—if seasonal workers were paid $650,000 for their efforts. If anything, the fact that Wade was relatively unimportant to the case deepens the corruption here: Willis could have picked anybody with a legal pad and a working knowledge of trial law (literally anybody more skilled than Alina Habba) to do this job, but she picked a guy who would (allegedly) take her on luxury cruises?

However, his role as a well-paid functionary should help the case survive. Willis, in fact, hired two other special prosecutors, in addition to Wade, that nobody seems to have a problem with. Unless she’s in a romantic entanglement with all three (please, universe, make her slightly less lecherous than Zeus), you really can’t say the whole prosecution is compromised because Willis was getting busy with one of her helpers.