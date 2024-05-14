Politics / Joe Biden Should Pardon Marilyn Mosby While the power of the pardon is fundamentally undemocratic, the president should use it to do some good while he can.

Former Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby answers questions at a 2023 press conference about the arrests of police officers involved in the death of Freddie Gray on May 1, 2015. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Last week, the NAACP sent a letter to Joe Biden asking him to pardon Marilyn Mosby, the former state’s attorney for Baltimore. The organization was joined by a host of other Black social justice organizations, including the National Urban League, the National Action Network, and the National Bar Association (the largest legal group of Black attorneys).

It’s rare to see all of these organizations united in support of a prosecutor, but Mosby’s case is special. Mosby attracted national attention as a “progressive” prosecutor for her willingness to charge the six police officers involved in the murder of Freddie Gray, a young Black man who was killed while in police custody. But she was also the same old-same old prosecutor who was responsible for the bogus prosecution of Keith Davis Jr., a young Black man who was shot at 32 times by the police (three of the bullets landed) and was then charged with a robbery and a murder he didn’t commit—and was exonerated (and had his charges dismissed) only when another prosecutor replaced Mosby in Baltimore last year.

After leaving office, Mosby was indicted and convicted on two counts of perjury and one count of making false statements on a loan application. It appears she tried to take advantage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to withdraw $90,000 from her own retirement account.

I would not necessarily endorse Mosby’s prosecutorial record, or really any prosecutor’s record, but I can support the efforts to see her pardoned nonetheless. That’s because I can spot a wrongful prosecution when I see one. Mosby is on the receiving end of a malicious political prosecution over the kind of infraction that normally goes unpunished. The Department of Justice—the same one that has not prosecuted Trump for any of his financial crimes and slow-walked charging him in connection with the white domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol—was all over Mosby for fraudulently accessing her own retirement money. The federal prosecutor leading the investigation into Mosby’s finances is a man named Leo Wise. Wise and Mosby had run-ins before, over Wise’s selective investigations into members of the Congressional Black Caucus and what the NAACP calls his “refusal to seek a just outcome for those wrongfully convicted—people of color.” Many people might know Wise as one of the lead investigators in the DOJ’s case against Hunter Biden.

For me, any case Wise touches is suspect. He should have been drummed out of the DOJ the moment Democrats took power, but Merrick Garland exists, and the Biden administration has committed flagrant malpractice by refusing to get rid of bad prosecutors left behind from the Trump years.

So here we are, with Mosby facing as many as 40 years in prison when she is sentenced on May 23—and with Biden holding the near-unchecked power to pardon her.

The presidential pardon power is plenary, which means that the president can pardon any person for any federal crime for any reason, or no reason at all. It’s not subject to congressional veto or Supreme Court review. Biden, like other presidents, consults with the Office of the Pardon Attorney, who is an official inside the DOJ, but the decision is his. Biden could fix the mistake of leaving behind Trump prosecutors by pardoning everybody those prosecutors go after, including Mosby.

If we hadn’t just lived through the Donald Trump presidency, and if we weren’t staring down the barrel of his possible return, pardoning Mosby would be an easy argument. She’s an accomplished Black woman who has the support of all the racial justice organizations; her crime involved accessing her own money, not stealing from others; and the prosecutor who went after her has a history of going after Black people in power. Pardoning Mosby is an election year win for Biden with organizations that he needs to support him, and it costs him functionally nothing to do it. It’s politics made simple.

But we did live through Trump, and we know that Trump used and is planning to use the pardon power as a loyalty generator. Biden’s decision will likely be viewed in the context of pardons made by his predecessor. Trump used the pardon power corruptly and abusively. He pardoned essentially everybody who took the vow of omertà and kept their mouths shut as they were charged and convicted for crimes they likely committed with Trump’s knowledge (or even at his direct orders). Trump pardoned his former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who had been convicted for conspiracy, money laundering, and failing to register as a foreign agent. He pardoned Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law Jared, who had been convicted for tax evasion. He pardoned longtime hatchet man Roger Stone, who was indicted for lying to Congress. He pardoned his national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, twice.

Trump didn’t just pardon all of his cronies who could have implicated him in their crimes, he also used pardons for political effect. Any Black person who could get Kim Kardashian to take their phone call had a pretty good chance of getting a pardon in the Trump administration. Trump would then trot out the negroes he freed at his campaign rallies and use them as props like he was Abraham Lincoln.