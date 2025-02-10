Activism / StudentNation / Universities Have Been Doing Trump’s Work for Him The University of Chicago, despite its free speech reputation, has laid the groundwork for the president’s threats against students who protest for Palestine.

University police on the University of Chicago campus as they break up a pro-Palestinian encampment.

Afew hours before Yom Kippur began last October—when I and other Jews abstain from bathing until sundown the next day—I was pepper-sprayed. After several shots directly in my eyes, I held a temporarily disabled protester with one arm, leaned on my cane, and pulled us both out of the crowd. Reaching safety, I had minutes to scrub the chemical residue from my arms and soothe my inflamed throat and lungs before the sun set. I had kept my mask on out of fear of being recognized, which left me with a chemical burn across my face. I woke the morning of Yom Kippur with burning skin still hot to the touch.

Pepper spray has been banned for use in war for nearly three decades, but not at University of Chicago or the campuses across the country during the protests against the Genocide in Gaza.

On October 11, demonstrators hung a banner across the main entrance to University of Chicago’s campus demanding “Free Palestine. Hands Off Lebanon” and locked the wrought-iron gates. I was among dozens of student, faculty, and community protesters who were maced, corralled with batons, kicked in the groin, and told to “watch our feet” as officers attempted to drive a car through our barricade. And while University of Chicago students took alternate routes to class, every university in Gaza has been shut down by Israeli-American bombs.

As universities mobilize their private security forces, enlist the police, and cooperate with the FBI, they not only fail to protect speech, but actively suppress it. These administrations have laid the bureaucratic groundwork for Trump to act on his threats: “One thing I do, any student that protests, I throw them out of the country. You know, there are a lot of foreign students. As soon as they hear that, they’re going to behave.” Shortly after his inauguration those threats materialized, as Trump signed an executive order to cancel the visas of students who participated in protests for Palestine.

Universities echo the demand to “behave” as they restrict legal protest to that which is “responsible,” “orderly,” “peaceful,” “compliant,” and “authorized.” Following the wave of campus encampments last year, both public and private universities have been quietly implementing new policies that criminalize and repress organizing. Across the country, protesters can no longer use a bullhorn, demonstrate after 10 pm or with more than 100 people, or chalk unauthorized, without fear of being evicted, expelled, banned from campus, and deported. Some universities have even closed their campuses to the public.

The University of Chicago, despite its free speech reputation, is no different. In the wake of significant escalation by police on October 11, administrators offered their typical justification: that they are “committed to upholding the rights of protesters to express their views”—so long as our protest does not include posting signs, “amplified sounds,” or disruptions to the “functioning of the University.”

The University of Chicago’s branding as a “free speech” university began in 1967 with the Kalven report on the institution’s role in political action. University administrations might consider an honest reading of the Kalven report, which they use to rationalize their violence as neutral. “The instrument of dissent and criticism is the individual faculty member or the individual student,” reads the report, which is to say, the institution itself maintains its power through a façade of powerlessness.

“Maintaining the veneer of free speech protects the university from accountability while it continues all of its practices of investments and weapons manufacturers, practices of perpetrating displacement here on the South Side and in Palestine, and its practices of surveillance,” said one student organizer, who goes by Emily.

Institutional neutrality, according to the University of Chicago free speech principles, requires institutions to allow “political action and social protest.” But speech that must be authorized is not free, and truly free speech carries risk. Effective protest makes explicit the implicit violence we live with every day: It agitates, amplifies, and occupies. Unsettling these contradictions provokes sometimes life-altering and life-threatening consequences. But the university, according to the Kalven report, is responsible for letting speech and the ramifications of it unfold, not preempting and repressing the speech itself.

As Mamayan Jabateh—who was evicted, banned from campus, and detained at Chicago Police headquarters for 30 hours after allegedly participating in the October 11 protest—told the press: the university “undermines the academic capacities and futures of Chicagoans under the illusion that it is their source of empowerment and education for all. For whom? Certainly not for students of color practicing their right to autonomy and free speech.”