Activism / In an Unusual Twist, the Prosecution of a Gaza Protester Puts Israel on Trial An activist argued that genocide in Gaza necessitated disrupting business as usual. The City of Chicago argued in defense of Israel—and against civil disobedience.

Nitaawe Banks (Sarah Lazare)

Nitaawe Banks does not dispute that they sat down on the pavement the morning of April 15, 2024, to block the main highway to O’Hare International Airport, the words “Free Palestine” written on the PVC pipes they used to link arms with other protesters. But Banks argues that this action was born from a deeply held sense of duty to stop a harm far greater than clogged traffic: US support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“You have to have hope that you can stop the mass extermination of people,” Banks, 21, said on November 4 from a pale, wooden witness stand in a small Chicago courtroom. Banks was wearing a red-and-gray keffiyeh draped over a floral scarf designed by an Anishinaabe artist, a reference to their own Indigenous ancestry. They spoke calmly as they addressed the jury of 12, plus one alternate. “If there is any minuscule possibility of an action that I take making it so that harm is not incurred on another human being, it is incumbent upon me to take that action.”

Banks believes their actions were “warranted and necessary,” they said, “towards the purpose of ending the genocide of Palestinians.”

This concept of necessity is a legal defense. The idea is that sometimes it is necessary to break the law to prevent a more serious injury. The necessity defense has been repeatedly invoked in cases involving people who engage in acts of civil disobedience to protest the existential threat of climate change; more than 100 climate protesters in over 30 criminal cases have attempted to use it since 2009, with some successes. But a smattering of cases are starting to test the tool in the context of US support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza. And the point, according to Banks, is to air a critique of US-Israel atrocities wherever one can, from the streets to the witness stand, part of a movement tradition of political trials in the United States.

For Banks, the necessity defense was not just about winning the case, which was over a municipal traffic violation, with a maximum penalty of 10 days in jail and/or a fine. It was about the principle of refusing to plead guilty when, according to Banks, you know you took an important and correct action. “I’m not partial to the outcome,” they told me while sitting on a bench outside the courtroom. Banks’s grandfather, Dennis Banks, is a founder of the American Indian Movement, and they come from a family where it is common to put your body on the line to take a principled position.

The unusual result was that US and Israeli atrocities were put on trial in a small, drab court room, in front of the jury and a small gathering of supporters, some of whom were among the 39 people who took plea deals for participating in the same protest. Under Illinois law, defendants can plead the necessity defense if the situation was not of their making and they reasonably believed the action was necessary to prevent a far worse harm. The defense team made the case that a US-supported genocide is being perpetrated, and in engaging in civil disobedience, Banks believed their actions could contribute to saving Palestinian lives.

On the other side was the City of Chicago, which found itself reinforcing the argument that Israel was acting in legitimate self defense and that the civil disobedience was unreasonable and ineffective.

In making this case, the City’s own prosecutors may have alienated Mayor Brandon Johnson. When I asked Johnson’s office about the prosecution’s arguments, a spokesperson said, “Mayor Johnson does not have direct oversight over individual cases and was not involved with the preparation of arguments made on behalf of the City. The referenced arguments are contradictory to Mayor Johnson’s positions on both the issue of the genocide in Gaza and the critical role that civil disobedience has played in shaping American democracy.”

“The Mayor’s Office will be conducting a full review to better understand how these arguments were developed and to ensure that cases that proceed to prosecution are in line with the Mayor’s vision for public safety and accountability,” the spokesperson continued.

That the charges were brought forward at all was unusual. They were initially dropped by Kim Foxx, the state’s attorney for Cook County, but then the City filed its own charges. “In the 20 years that I’ve been paying attention to protest cases in the city of Chicago, I’m not aware of any other set of cases where the state’s attorney completely drops the charges and dismisses them, and then the City comes in and brings their own charge,” Banks’s defense attorney Brad Thomson told me.