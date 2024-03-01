This Week / March 1, 2024

The Charismatics

Immolations.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

Marcie Pedraza pickets near an entrance to Ford's Chicago Assembly plant during UAW's stand-up strike on September 29, 2023.

The Auto Workers Who Stand With Gaza The Auto Workers Who Stand With Gaza

More than half of organized labor in the US is part of a union that has called for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. One worker explains why.

Sarah Lazare

Public Cervix Announcement

Public Cervix Announcement Public Cervix Announcement

Have the Hostages Been Forgotten in the Fog of War?

Have the Hostages Been Forgotten in the Fog of War? Have the Hostages Been Forgotten in the Fog of War?

Netanyahu prioritizes bombing.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

End Mass Incarceration!

End Mass Incarceration! End Mass Incarceration!

Illuminating the reality of the prison system.

OppArt / Hector Manuel Rodriguez

Thoughts & Prayers Flags

Thoughts & Prayers Flags Thoughts & Prayers Flags

Gun violence in the USA keeps increasing at an alarming rate. An outdoor installation was created with crowd-sourced T-shirts and original messages.

OppArt / Martha Lewis